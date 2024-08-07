AWS Skills Centre dials up Cape Town’s training efforts

Alderman James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth, participating in a workshop at the AWS Skills Centre.

The Western Cape-based Amazon Web Service (AWS) skills development centre has trained over 14 000 students, to date.

This is according to a statement from the City of Cape Town’s economic development department, marking the centre’s first year since launch.

Alderman James Vos, the city’s mayoral committee member for economic growth, also acknowledged the occasion by visiting the skills centre in Cape Town.

The AWS Skills Centre officially opened in Cape Town last August, becoming AWS’s third training hub and its first outside the US, after facilities in Seattle and Arlington.

The skills development facility is focused on up-skilling participants, young and old, to combat unemployment and the digital skills gap in SA. It is open to anyone who wants to learn about AWS cloud technology.

It provides in-person cloud learning spaces with interactive areas covering fields such as machine learning, game development, data sustainability, cyber security and space exploration.

During his visit, Vos explored the facility, observed training sessions and interacted with high school learners attending workshops, according to the statement.

“The AWS Skills Centre’s commitment to workforce development aligns with the city’s efforts,” comments Vos.

“We were thrilled to have Jobs Connect, the city’s economic development department’s flagship workforce development programme, participate in their first Career Fair on 10 May. This event provided invaluable opportunities for unemployed youth and graduates. Jobs Connect aims to link skilled individuals with job opportunities, and this collaboration highlights our shared mission to enhance employment prospects in Cape Town,” he says.

The centre offers free training in a range of courses, from entry-level IT skills, to advanced cloud computing. Learners can also earn AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification.

Additionally, it provides career coaching and hosts networking events to facilitate job placements.

“Skills development is key to increasing employment in Cape Town. Our goal is to build a resilient skills pipeline that supports growth. I commend AWS for choosing Cape Town and supporting our mission to upskill Capetonians. Through such collaborations, we prepare our communities for the technological future,” Vos concludes.