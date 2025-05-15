Bajaj partners Picup on last-mile deliveries

Carl Snyders, courier driver.

Bajaj South Africa has partnered with Picup, in a partnership that aims to equip Picup drivers with Bajaj Boxer 150 delivery bikes to support the company’s rapidly-expanding operations across the country.

According to a statement, the partnership aims to improve uptime, reduce operating costs, and enhance driver safety and productivity.

Picup is a logistics and transportation platform with a focus on meeting the evolving delivery needs of courier drivers and customers.

The company leverages technologies on its platform to offer same-day deliveries, logistics solutions and driver support programmes, including the rent-to-own model. Its client base includes Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem and Nandos.

Mikael Cloete, business head of Bajaj South Africa, comments: “By connecting people, brands and communities, Picup is redefining how last-mile delivery is done in South Africa. We’re proud to support this mission with vehicles designed for real-world performance, fuel efficiency and reliability.”

Bajaj SA is a distributor of Bajaj vehicles in Southern Africa, supporting individual drivers and corporate fleets with nationwide aftersales, training and service.

Picup founder Antonio Bruni says the key focus of the partnership is to provide drivers with reliable vehicles. “Our primary goal is to offer a rent-to-own solution. We’ve done all the hard work to bring this programme to life, and now we're ready to launch it.

“In partnership with Bajaj, we’ll also be rolling out electric vehicles (EV) later this year − expanding beyond petrol bikes to include sustainable EV options.”

This partnership will allow Picup to expand its footprint, he adds.

Through the Picup platform, thousands of South Africans have been given access to income-generating work, using smart app-based tools that enhance efficiency and service delivery, notes the company.