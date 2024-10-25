Bolt’s contentious Bajaj Qute service sees customer demand

The Baja Qute vehicles have been a bone of contention since being introduced by Bolt in July.

Ride-hailing platform Bolt South Africa has seen 10% month-on-month growth in customer rides for its Bolt Lite service, since it launched last year.

According to the company, the category, utilising fuel-efficient Bajaj Qute vehicles, offers the lowest trip fares in the e-hailer’s offerings, providing a cost-efficient service during SA’s challenging economic times.

Riders can pay as little as R25 for a trip on Bolt Lite, which was introduced to support South Africans who rely on budget-friendly transport options, says the company.

With many South Africans relying on public transport, Bolt Lite provides an inexpensive option for short trips and supplements existing transport modes, such as buses, trains and taxis.

E-hailing drivers previously complained that the Bajaj Qute vehicles introduce a cheaper category of services, meaning those who are in the industry will automatically be out of business because of the lower price option.

Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt, comments: “The category has created earning opportunities for young people in a country where jobs are limited. Since launching, we've seen a 100% increase in Bolt Lite riders, a testament to the need for affordable transport solutions.

“Introducing low-cost Bajaj vehicles has helped drivers reduce operational costs, allowing them to earn more, while providing passengers with reliable door-to-door transport. We're thrilled to see how Bolt Lite is making a real impact.”

The Baja vehicles also received opposition from other e-hailing drivers, as well as metered taxi drivers, due to the low-cost operating model that has seen customers opt for the new category over existing options.

On average, an e-hailing ride costs a minimum of R35 per trip.

“Through a rent-to-own partnership with MyNextcarSouth, Bolt enables drivers who might not meet traditional financial institutions' criteria to own their vehicles, empowering them as small business owners,” says Bolt.

Bolt has 150 million customers in more than 45 countries across the globe. In Africa, the e-hailer operates across seven countries – SA, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania and Tunisia − and 70 cities on the continent.