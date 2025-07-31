Barloworld’s R34m robotics bet pays off, with no jobs lost

The introduction of robotics has not led to any job losses, says Barloworld.

Barloworld’s R34 million investment in robotics is yielding strong returns, without affecting jobs, according to Mbali Tshitenge, executive for aftermarket at BarloworldEquipment Southern Africa.

She shared insights during an interview with ITWeb.

The investment, focused on Barloworld Rebuild Centre (BRC) – one of a several Caterpillar-certified Component Rebuild Centres globally – forms part of the company’s strategy to improve operational efficiency through technology.

The funds were used to implement robotic thermal arc spraying and advanced computer numerical control (CNC) machining systems to refurbish high-wear components, such as cylinder blocks, final drives and hydraulic parts.

The company notes that robotic thermal arc spraying delivers significant benefits in high-friction applications like bearings and gears, providing a hard, durable surface.

“Our investment in robotics technology has become a key enabler of our enhanced salvage machine engineering shop,” says Tshitenge.

“This integration of robotics complements the expertise of our technicians, enabling us to achieve unparalleled precision in our repair processes, ultimately extending component lifespans and providing cost-effective solutions for our customers.”

Tshitenge emphasises that the introduction of robotics has not led to any job losses. Instead, it has automated repetitive tasks, allowing workers to shift toward more strategic and complex responsibilities.

“Instead of replacing jobs, robotics has enhanced productivity and improved efficiency. Employees have been upskilled to operate the deployed robotic system where human input remains essential.

“Our recent investment included state-of-the-art CNC machining capabilities, which work hand-in-hand with our robotic systems to achieve precise and complex machining operations for component restoration.

“Furthermore, we utilise highly-sophisticated diagnostic equipment, such as engine dynamometers, transmission, torque converter, wheel and hydraulic pump test stations.”

These tools are vital in validating that rebuilt components meet Caterpillar’s original specifications before being dispatched, she states.

“Our commitment to efficiency is also supported by the Barloworld Business System, which incorporates lean thinking methodologies and specialised workflows to continuously streamline our processes and enhance production capacity.”

Tshitenge reiterates that robotics enhances operations by working alongside skilled technicians. Robots bring significant value through their ability to consistently perform repetitive, high-precision and sometimes hazardous tasks, she explains.

For example, she notes that robotic thermal arc spraying ensures consistently accurate spray angles, speeds and distances – challenges that are difficult for humans to replicate over time.

“They excel in environments that might be difficult or unsafe for human operators, enhancing workplace safety. Furthermore, robots enable us to achieve greater throughput and faster turnaround times for specific processes, allowing our highly-skilled technicians to focus on more complex tasks requiring critical thinking, problem-solving and intricate manual dexterity, thereby optimising our overall operational efficiency and increasing the quality of our service.

“We are committed to continuous improvement and innovation. As technology evolves, we will continue to assess and invest in new technical solutions that enhance our capabilities, improve efficiency and meet the changing needs of our customers.

“Our recent investment in robotics and CNC machining has already shown significant benefits, and we will likely explore further investments in areas such as automation, digitalisation and advanced manufacturing technologies.”