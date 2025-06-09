Bash platform bolsters TFG’s bottom line

Bash co-founders Luke Jedeikin (left) and Claude Hanan.

TFG-owned digital platform Bashhas generated R2.1 billion revenue in its second full year of operation, said the company, announcing its 2025 financial year results (FY25).

It recorded R6.2 billion in profit in FY25, with Bash being a notable contributor to the group’s growth figures.

According to the TFG statement, Bash’s R2.1 billion contribution in revenue is the digital equivalent of 195 physical stores.

The company notes BashDelivery now handles 1.5 million parcels annually, delivering 59% of orders in under 48 hours at 34% lower cost.

Artificial intelligence deployment includes Clarity (shopping assistant), which drove a 3.3% lift in revenue, and Baxter (automated returns) managing support at scale.

In addition, 48% of incremental TFG SA retail turnover is now driven by Bash. Each additional rand generated via Bash delivered 25c in profit, with R1 billion in avoided Capex and tied-up stock.

“Bash has become more than a digital channel − it’s a platform driving digital transformation across TFG. From stores to supply chain, customer experience to cost-efficiency, it’s now embedded in how the group grows,” says the firm.

Launched in March 2023, Bash is led by e-commerce entrepreneurs Luke Jedeikin and Claude Hanan. Under Bash, TFG has brought together more than 20 brands into a single platform.

The group has over 4 300 outlets in 26 countries on the continent, with more than 26 million customers in SA.Its brands include Archive, Duesouth, Exact, Fabiani, Foschini, @home, Markham, Relay Jeans, Sportscene, The FIX and Totalsports.

Omni-channel fashion and lifestyle platform Bash has garnered 8.1 million app downloads.