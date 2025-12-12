Bayobab strengthens leadership team

MTN Group’s Bayobab has made several strategic leadership appointments.

MTN Group’s digital infrastructure company Bayobab has announced three executive appointments.

The appointments are Lloyd Mphahlele as MD of Bayobab South Africa FibreCo, Rami Farah as chief technology and information officer (CTIO), and Priscilla Adjei Dorsese as GM of risk and compliance.

Mphahlele, whose role is effective 1 January 2026, will lead the FibreCo business in SA, according to a statement.

“Lloyd’s appointment marks a significant step in advancing our fibre strategy and operational excellence in South Africa,” says Mohammed Aliyu, chief FibreCo officer at Bayobab. “His deep industry expertise and visionary leadership will accelerate our mission to deliver digital infrastructure across the continent.”

With over 28 years of experience in telecoms and management, Mphahlele holds a National diploma in electrical engineering, a B-Tech in telecoms, and an MBA from Tshwane University of Technology through the Tshwane School for Business & Society.

Incoming CTIO Farah will report directly to Mazen Mroué, CEO of MTN Digital Infrastructure, effective 1 January 2026.

Farah joins from MTN SA, where he served as chief technology officer since 2023.

Prior to MTN SA, he held multiple CTO roles across the MTN Group footprint, where he led network modernisation and drove technology growth, notes the statement.

“Rami’s appointment reinforces our commitment to building technology capabilities that enable growth and resilience,” comments Mroué. “His leadership and expertise will be pivotal in advancing our technology strategy and supporting our ambitions across Africa.”

He holds a Master’s degree in telecoms from Aristotle University in Greece and a diploma in telecoms management studies from Spain.

Adjei Dorsese’s appointment and promotion is effective 1 December, and she will continue to report directly to Mroué.

With over 18 years of professional experience across the MTN Group and Deloitte, she holds a postgraduate diploma in finance from the University of Leicester and a BSc in accounting, complemented by numerous certifications.

“Priscilla’s appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening governance and risk management as we scale our operations,” says Mroué. “Her expertise and leadership will be critical in ensuring resilience and compliance across our footprint.”

Bayobab is wholly-owned by MTN Group, delivering connectivity, cloud and digital platforms across Africa.