BBD achieves AWS Cloud Operations Competency

Ensuring efficiency, security and cost-effectiveness.

BBD, a trusted partner in cloud solutions and services, has proudly achieved the AWS Cloud Operations Competency, demonstrating excellence in helping clients optimise their AWS cloud environments across governance, cost management, monitoring and observability, and operations management.

Expertise across five key solution areas:

BBD’s achievement of this competency underscores its ability to deliver integrated, scalable solutions tailored to the demands of modern businesses, ensuring efficiency, security and cost-effectiveness in the following solution areas:

Cloud governance: Enabling secure, scalable and compliant AWS environments through best practices, automation and integration with third-party tools

FinOps (cloud financial management): Helping clients track costs, optimise resources and implement budgeting tools to ensure cost-efficient operations from day one.

Monitoring and observability: Providing clients with full-stack insights into their cloud environments using AWS-native tools, application performance monitoring (APM), and open source solutions. These solutions ensure rapid issue detection, investigation and resolution.

Cloud operations: Building centralised operational frameworks for managing infrastructure and workloads across hybrid, on-premises and edge environments with automation.

Delivering value through proven expertise

As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, BBD combines cutting-edge tools and methodologies with deep industry knowledge to deliver results. The team includes highly certified professionals, such as AWS Certified solution architects, developers, and DevOps engineers, who bring extensive experience in designing, deploying and optimising AWS solutions. Their offerings include AWS architecture design, migration expertise, DevOps integration and cost optimisation strategies, all aligned with AWS best practices.

“Achieving the AWS Cloud Operations Competency is a significant milestone for BBD,” explains Werner de Jager, head of BBD Cloud Solutions, BBD’s dedicated cloud division. “It reflects our focus on providing comprehensive cloud services that empower our clients to operate confidently and efficiently on AWS. From cost optimisation to robust governance, we ensure our customers derive maximum value from their cloud investment.”

Why choose BBD?

Achieving the AWS Cloud Operations Competency underscores BBD’s commitment to excellence in cloud operations and its ability to deliver transformative solutions tailored to modern business needs. BBD stands as a trusted partner for organisations across industries.

Looking for a technology partner to pave the way to success using the cloud? Chat to BBD today.