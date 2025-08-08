BBD achieves AWS Premier Tier Partner status

AWS vets and selects Premier Partners based on a multi-layered process.

BBD announced today it has been recognised as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner – the highest level of recognition within the AWS Partner Network. Achieving Premier Tier status underscores BBD’s deep cloud expertise and track record of driving results at scale.

More than a badge – a testament to cloud excellence

AWS Premier Partner status is a powerful endorsement of BBD’s deep technical expertise, proven customer success and dedication to innovation in the cloud. It solidifies BBD’s position as a trusted leader in delivering game-changing cloud solutions, as AWS Premier Tier Services Partners are recognised for their extensive experience, multiple AWS programme validations and demonstrated success in working with customers. BBD's notable achievements, such as its work with Cell C's MVNE platform migration and membership of the Managed Service Provider Program, highlight its significant impact in the South African cloud landscape.

What AWS Premier Partner status means for BBD’s clients

AWS thoroughly vets and selects Premier Partners based on a lengthy and multi-layered process. For BBD’s clients, partnering with an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner means:

BBD's "designations" (competencies, programs and service validations) are strategically aligned with its core business. These include the Managed Service Provider Program, Cloud Operations Competency (with sub-designations in cloud governance, cloud financial management, monitoring and observability and operations management), Migration Competency, DevOps Competency, Well-Architected Program and Solution Provider Program.

“This showcases our commitment to building robust, scalable, cost-effective solutions and client practices, which are maintained with as much care as they are built,” says Werner de Jager, head of BBD Cloud Solutions. “Coupled with this, our commitment to integrate with your team and processes – as opposed to holding the keys to the castle – means that your business will be empowered by partnering with us.”

BBD’s journey in the cloud

“Achieving AWS Premier Partner status is a significant accomplishment for BBD and a testament to the relentless dedication and expertise of our BBD Cloud Solutions team.

“This recognition validates our strategic investment in AWS capabilities and our unwavering focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients. It reinforces our position as a go-to partner for businesses seeking to harness the full power of the cloud for innovation, scale and efficiency. We are excited to continue our journey with AWS, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and ensuring our clients achieve their most ambitious cloud objectives.”

BBD’s journey to Premier Partner status has been characterised by strategic investments in talent, technology and customer-centric solutions. Its dedicated cloud sub-domain, BBD Cloud Solutions, has consistently delivered expert cloud solutions for growing businesses, focusing on:

What’s next for BBD?

Achieving AWS Premier Partner status marks a significant milestone; however, it also represents a natural progression in BBD’s unwavering commitment to cloud excellence, setting the stage for even more impactful innovations.

BBD is committed to continuing to innovate and work closely with AWS, delivering faster, smarter cloud transformations and participating in exclusive AWS programmes. BBD continues to deepen its AWS expertise, expand its service offerings and unlock even greater value for its clients, helping them innovate, scale and thrive in the cloud-first era.

Are you looking for an AWS partner that can help you flourish in the cloud? Contact BBD Cloud Solutions today to discover how a Premier Partner with deep expertise and proven solutions can drive innovation, efficiency and significant cost savings for your business.