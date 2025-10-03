BBD validated as AWS Managed Services Provider.

BBD has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Services Provider (MSP) Program validation, marking a major milestone in BBD’s cloud journey.

This latest accreditation builds on BBD’s status as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, and recognises its ability to deliver full life cycle cloud services – from strategic planning and migration to ongoing operations, cost optimisation and innovation. Becoming a validated AWS MSP partner involves demonstrating deep technical expertise and excellence in managing AWS environments with operational efficiency, governance and security at scale.

“Being approved for the AWS MSP Program is formal recognition of the high standards we already hold ourselves to,” says Werner de Jager, Head of BBD Cloud Solutions. “It strengthens our value proposition to clients looking for a long-term technology partner that can help them realise their cloud potential.”

What this means for BBD clients

For organisations seeking a reliable, forward-thinking partner in their cloud journey, this validation offers added confidence that BBD delivers:

Operational excellence through proven frameworks, automation and mature processes.

through proven frameworks, automation and mature processes. Validated technical depth across a broad spectrum of AWS services and architectures.

across a broad spectrum of AWS services and architectures. Strategic guidance for continuous cloud optimisation, cost control and performance improvement.

for continuous cloud optimisation, cost control and performance improvement. Accelerated innovation, allowing businesses to focus on their core while BBD manages the cloud foundation.

Unlocking new opportunities

The AWS MSP Program not only recognises BBD’s service offering, but also unlocks new avenues for collaboration with AWS – including direct referrals and co-selling opportunities – expanding BBD’s reach and accelerating its managed services growth strategy in South Africa and beyond.

With this achievement, BBD continues to demonstrate its commitment to helping clients harness the full power of the cloud – delivering secure, scalable and high-impact solutions that drive digital transformation.

