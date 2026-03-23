BCX backs Chartered CIO Conference 2026

Sasidhar Parvathaneni, acting chief sales and solutions officer at BCX.

BCX has come on board as a sponsor of the Chartered CIO Conference 2026, hosted by ITWeb in partnership with The Chartered CIO Council. The event is scheduled for 11 June at The Ballroom, Montecasino, in Fourways.

Held under the theme: “Resilient. Intelligent. Inclusive: Shaping South Africa’s digital future”, the one-day event will bring together SA’s leading CIOs and other senior public and private sector technology executives to address the most pressing challenges facing digital leadership in 2026.

“BCX is proud to sponsor this conference as part of our ongoing commitment to leading industry conversations and creating spaces where chartered CIOs can engage meaningfully on the trends shaping ICT and telecommunications,” says Sasidhar Parvathaneni, acting chief sales and solutions officer at BCX.

The conference will address the unique crossroads South African CIOs face in 2026 – having to balance innovation with resilience, scaling AI responsibly, modernising legacy systems and ensuring that digital transformation creates value not only for business but for society.

Over a full day of keynotes, panel discussions and insight sharing, the event will provide a platform for leaders to exchange strategies, strengthen partnerships and explore how to accelerate and sustain SA’s digital future.

The conference agenda will centre on three strategic imperatives:

Resilience: Building secure, adaptable systems that can withstand cyber, economic and infrastructural shocks.

Intelligence: Harnessing AI, automation and data to enable smarter, faster, evidence-based decision-making.

Inclusivity: Creating digital ecosystems that empower citizens, bridge the skills gap and drive equitable economic growth.

Specific topics on the agenda include AI and data for national advantage; modernising for agility: cloud, connectivity and core infrastructure; and leadership, talent and the human side of transformation.

The Chartered CIO Council is an advisory and advocacy council for SA’s ICT sector, established by the Institute of Chartered IT Professionals. The council supports chartered CIOs in their role to help their companies use technological prowess, speed and customer service to compete in the digital economy.

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, says the event could not be more relevant, given increasing levels of interest and concern around AI, agentic AI, cloud, data protection and management.

“We know what is keeping CIOs awake at night and there is definitely more reliance on them to help their organisations navigate a volatile business operations landscape. This event is an opportunity to gain valuable insight, share information, network and hear from other CIOs about their experiences and what it means for the local market.”