BCX, Fortinet to tackle AI’s double-edged impact on cyber security

Garith Peck, managing executive: cloud and cyber security at BCX.

As SA’s digital landscape accelerates, so does the complexity of securing it. BCX and Fortinet will deep dive into this theme when they co-present at the 20th annual ITWeb Security Summit 2025, in Johannesburg, on 3 June at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Garith Peck, managing executive: cyber security at BCX, will be joined by Marc Nel, business development manager: security operations – Africa at Fortinet, to showcase real-world insights addressing how enterprises can architect resilient, predictive and adaptive defences across hybrid, multicloud and edge environments.

“From real-time threat detection to generative AI-driven attacks, the move from realised to super AI presents both breakthrough potential and high-stakes vulnerabilities. But beyond the tech, this is a call to strategic leadership. As autonomous threats evolve, so must our security thinking – balancing innovation with governance, automation with human judgment and opportunity with responsibility,” says Peck.

Tangible outcomes from the session will include how to lead cyber strategies that harness AI’s speed and scale while managing adversarial AI, algorithmic bias and governance risks; and understanding how to integrate AI into cyber security operations to detect threats faster and respond with precision, minimising dwell time and impact.

BCX panel on cyber security and invisible adversaries

In a world where cyber threats evolve faster than most organisations can react, cloud, AI, and cyber security must no longer be siloed disciplines – they must become an integrated defence ecosystem.

BCX will also host a high-impact panel to interrogate how security leaders can architect cyber-resilient organisations amid digital complexity and invisible, AI-powered adversaries.

From ethical AI deployment and multicloud sovereignty to predictive threat intelligence and cyber skills transformation, this session will reframe how South African enterprises can defend, adapt and lead in the face of next-generation threats.

Facilitated by Spencer Hendricks, senior specialist: security at BCX, the panel will include other BCX experts like Chris Bester, senior specialist: cyber security consulting; Tshepo Masigo, senior specialist: business development management; Sean Kilian, specialist: product manager – cyber security; and Lerato Thekiso, senior manager: threat defence centre.

The experts will provide insight into future-proofing security operations with AI-native architectures; preventing “tool sprawl” and security fatigue in hyperconnected environments; and building sovereignty, visibility and resilience across cloud ecosystems.

Click here for more information and to register.