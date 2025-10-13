Beyond expectations! Rubrik named a leader in IDC MarketScape for worldwide cyber recovery

The future belongs to companies that embed resilience into their architecture.

Rubrik, the security and AI company, is proud to announce it has been recognised as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cyber-Recovery 2025 Vendor Assessment! Rubrik believes the future belongs to organisations that embed resilience into their architecture and adopt an “assume breach” mindset with strong recovery capabilities.*

Rubrik believes the report underscores that organisations are increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks, making cyber recovery a critical investment. Traditional data protection and disaster recovery (DR) methods often fall short against sophisticated cyber threats. Essential cyber recovery capabilities must ensure absolute data survival, data integrity and rapid recovery with minimal data loss.

“Reactive recovery is outdated,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. “We believe the IDC MarketScape’s recognition validates our AI-driven threat detection and identity resilience approach – because data resilience depends on identity resilience in a world where 80% of cyber attacks exploit compromised credentials.”

Delivering speed, intelligence and resilience in the face of threats

Rubrik has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape for cyber recovery. Rubrik was recognised for strengths in extensive threat detection capabilities, DSPM and identity resilience, ransomware response services included and deep ecosystem integration.

According to the report: “Rubrik Security Cloud's core features include continuous threat monitoring, AI-enabled anomaly detection, patented Turbo Threat Hunting for rapid clean snapshot identification, cyber recovery orchestration and identity resilience targeting Active Directory and cloud identity platforms. The solution integrates natively with a large ecosystem of third-party platforms and products, including M365, Salesforce, AWS, Azure, GCP, Oracle Cloud, CrowdStrike, Okta, Splunk and ServiceNow, among others.” Turbo Threat Hunting, with its rapid clean snapshot identification, scans 75 000 backups in just 60 seconds, compared to legacy competitors’ 50+ days.

“Medium to large organisations, particularly those operating in hybrid and multicloud environments or regulated industries like financial services and healthcare, should strongly consider looking at Rubrik to stay secure and resilient in today’s dynamic landscape,” said Johnny Yu, Research Manager, Infrastructure Software Platforms at IDC.

The company continues to innovate. In August 2025, Rubrik announced the launch of Agent Rewind, following the close of its acquisition of Predibase. Agent Rewind, powered by Predibase AI infrastructure, will enable organisations to undo mistakes made by agentic AI by providing visibility into agents' actions and enabling enterprises to rewind those changes to applications and data.

In an IDC Link commentary, Rubrik Introduces "Undo" Button for AI Agents' Mistakes, analyst Yu stated: “Any organisation that aspires to someday implement AI to the point where an AI agent making a bad decision will have a significant impact on the business will want to consider Agent Rewind. As agentic AI technology matures and becomes more widely adopted, the idea of catching and correcting mistakes made by non-human entities will become much more top of mind.”

For more details on Rubrik being named a leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cyber Recovery, please join the webinar on 14 October 2025: Analyst Insights: Building Cyber Resilience Through Proactive Recovery Strategies, featuring IDC Research Manager Johnny Yu.

* IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cyber-Recovery 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52040125, September 2025)