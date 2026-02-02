Beyond go-live: How value creation begins when implementation ends

Laura Temple, Portfolio Director at Connect.

From a programme delivery background, I’ve seen first-hand why that moment, while important, is often misunderstood. While it’s certainly a significant milestone, the go-live date is not an ending – it’s the start of the stress test that ultimately determines whether the time and capital invested will translate into meaningful business value.

The illusion of ‘done’

The laser-like focus on switching on new capabilities, like AI-driven chatbots, automation or agent assist, is understandable given the need to streamline operations, realise cost efficiencies and maintain a competitive advantage in an industry awash with digital disruption.

Contact centre leaders are also under pressure to respond to evolving customer expectations and preferences around engagement, which demand greater personalisation, faster resolution rates and the ability to seamless interaction across channels without a loss of context or relevance. The dynamic nature of these demands and the rapid pace of technology-led innovation also mean there is immense pressure to keep transforming.

Value beyond the go-live.

At the same time, budgets are tight, which means CX leaders need to do more with less and to prove return on investment faster than ever.

Against this backdrop, the traditional concept of using time to go-live as the primary measure of project success, while still an important milestone, has become overrated. A successful implementation enables value; it does not guarantee that value will ever be fully realised.

Realising true value and deriving meaningful ROI requires sustained focus beyond the delivery milestone, when the solution is tested under real customer demand, operational pressure and fluctuating volumes.

This is the point at which organisations see whether the investment is genuinely making a difference; to the operation, teams and overall performance.

However, the traditional SLA-based support model that follows implementation typically monitors performance. These legacy models often fail to recognise that the most important determinants of success sit beyond the go-live date.

Continuous improvement and proactive optimisation

Project success grounded in continuous improvement and proactive optimisation has become the defining factor in long-term ROI and value creation. This is where an adaptable and dynamic managed services provider comes to the fore.

Solution dashboards can deliver granular, in-depth data-driven insights, but without accountability for turning that insight into action, their value quickly diminishes.

Failing to use this data to inform the next steps in the solution life cycle leads to stalled progress, underutilised investment and untapped productivity gains. Without intervention, solution performance gradually drifts and the business quietly gives back the gains it worked hard to achieve.

While this value erosion may not be immediately obvious, organisations need an end-to-end life cycle model that embeds continual improvement as standard, not as an afterthought.

As such, managed services providers must evolve from a reactive service model to proactive optimisation that continually refines performance and extracts ongoing productivity and CX gains from the original investment.

Partnering for success

Another challenge facing leaders today is the nature of their mandate. They are no longer solely responsible for the contact centre operation or network; they are now accountable for the end-to-end customer experience.

CX leaders are expected to deliver measurable outcomes, such as reduced cost to serve, lower average handling times (AHT), better retention rates and better use of data-derived insights.

Effectively addressing this new leadership reality requires an outcomes-led approach, where success is measured in business impact. This is only possible with the right partner.

Most forward-thinking organisations today now acknowledge they must move away from the legacy approach where suppliers deliver a solution and step back.

Businesses need partners who continually evolve alongside them as needs, volumes and market conditions change; partners who remain accountable for value long after go-live.

A 360 approach to value creation

The unique Connect360 approach is the embodiment of this philosophy of continual improvement by design. It represents a delivery model with no fixed endpoint – an infinite loop of sustained accountability, underpinned by its customer success methodology.

In the managed services space, without a clear definition of what success looks like for each client, continuous value becomes impossible to deliver. Connect's customer success methodology is therefore an evidence-based commitment to joint success that evolves as the business evolves.

Connect works with its clients to define what success looks like for them beyond implementation and create a practical plan to achieve it.

This ensures Connect delivers more than just the right systems and tools. It connects outcomes through optimisation and consultative engagement to generate meaningful and measurable return from its clients’ technology investments.

It is much more than an advanced support approach. Connect looks beyond solutions KPIs and SLAs to understand how what has been implemented can be actively leveraged to support business performance, resilience and growth.

Ultimately, providers that outperform their peers will not be the ones that implement the fastest, but the ones that take responsibility for value the longest. In an environment where transformation is constant and customer expectations continue to rise, success is no longer defined by what goes live, but by what continues to improve. Real value is not delivered in a moment; it is built, protected and grown through sustained focus, partnership and accountability long after the ribbon has been cut.

Frequently asked questions.

Is go-live the true measure of project success?

Go-live is an important milestone, but it only marks the beginning of real-world performance testing. True success is determined by how well the solution delivers measurable value, such as improved efficiency, customer experience and operational performance, once it’s operating under actual customer demand and fluctuating volumes.

What causes value erosion after implementation?

Value erodes when organisations rely solely on traditional SLA-based support models that monitor but do not actively optimise solutions. Without ongoing refinement, the solution gradually drifts, leading to underutilised investment, stalled progress and missed productivity gains.

How does optimisation improve ROI?

Continuous optimisation turns data-driven insights into action. By proactively refining performance, adjusting to changing customer needs and leveraging analytics to guide improvements, organisations can maximise the return on their technology investment and maintain long-term operational and CX gains.

Is an outcomes-led partnership essential for long-term success?

CX leaders are accountable for business outcomes like reduced cost to serve, improved retention and stronger customer experiences. Achieving these requires a partner who remains accountable beyond go-live, evolving the solution, aligning to changing needs and focusing on measurable impact rather than delivery alone.