Beyond the network: Ensuring real-time connectivity with Aruba UXI

André Kannemeyer, Duxbury Networking Chief Technology Officer.

One of the biggest challenges for businesses today is maintaining seamless, dependable and real-time network connectivity. Downtime or performance issues can disrupt operations, lead to customer dissatisfaction and cause financial losses. In South Africa, where companies face unique hurdles like remote locations, power outages and growing IOT demands, the need for intelligent, self-healing networks is critical.

Whether in retail, warehousing or healthcare, reliable network connectivity is non-negotiable. Traditional monitoring systems often fall short, providing data on infrastructure health but failing to capture the true user experience. This is where HPE Aruba Networking's User Experience Insight (UXI) system, available through Duxbury Networking, proves invaluable.

Understanding the connectivity challenge

Networks are intricate ecosystems where every click, file transfer or video conference depends on countless interactions between devices, applications and infrastructure. Traditional monitoring systems, however, often fail to provide a holistic view of these interactions, focusing primarily on infrastructure-level data. This approach overlooks critical insights from the user’s perspective and the growing number of IOT devices.

Take a retail business experiencing slowdowns during peak periods. It might seem like a network congestion issue. But what if the real problem lies in how end-user devices are interacting with certain cloud applications? Without the proper visibility, IT teams can waste valuable time troubleshooting the wrong issues, leading to extended downtimes, operational inefficiencies and increased customer dissatisfaction.

This is where Aruba UXI’s AI-powered sensors and dashboards come in. Unlike traditional monitoring tools, Aruba UXI not only monitors network performance from within but also evaluates the experience from the user’s point of view – offering a comprehensive perspective on network health.

User-centric approach

Aruba UXI offers businesses "unbiased visibility" by testing both the internal workings of the network and the user experience. This solution provides real-time insights into how applications, devices and network components interact, empowering IT teams to proactively diagnose and resolve issues before they affect operations.

Take, for example, a warehouse where logistics rely on seamless communication between IOT devices. With Aruba’s hardware sensors, IT departments can replicate the exact experience these devices have when interacting with cloud-based applications. By monitoring key metrics such as latency, jitter and packet loss – especially during high-demand periods – IT teams can assess network responsiveness and identify potential weak points. The sensors simulate real-world conditions, allowing teams to pinpoint and address issues before they disrupt business operations.

Supported by machine learning, this continuous feedback loop enables businesses to adapt and optimise their networks, reducing the risk of performance degradation or device failures and ensuring smoother, more reliable operations.

Staying connected, no matter what

Aruba's sensors are designed for zero-touch deployment and come equipped with built-in cellular connectivity, ensuring continuous data transmission even during power outages. This means businesses can monitor and manage their networks securely, even when their primary infrastructure is offline.

The platform also includes a user-friendly dashboard that provides single-pane-of-glass visibility into network performance across all locations, including remote branches or facilities without dedicated on-site IT staff.

Aruba UXI can integrate into any vendor network environment. Regardless of the existing infrastructure, businesses can leverage detailed analytics to monitor and optimise their network performance. By offering comprehensive insights across different network components and environments, Aruba UXI provides IT teams with the tools to enhance how they address connectivity challenges, regardless of their current vendor set-up.

In today’s business landscape, where network uptime is critical, Aruba UXI empowers organisations to enhance how their IT teams address connectivity challenges. By transforming networks into more intelligent, proactive and user-focused environments, businesses can stay ahead of potential issues and ensure seamless operations across the board.