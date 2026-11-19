The $6.5 billion injunction allows Binance to pursue assets linked to alleged perpetrators. (Image source: iStock)

Binance says it has been granted a court order in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Courts, authorising the freezing of assets up to the value of $6.5 billion linked to the alleged perpetrators of the recent Binance hack.

The order, described by global law firm Gibson Dunn as potentially the largest publicly-known freezing order of its kind, allows the crypto-currency exchange to pursue assets linked to the attack, including funds held in identified crypto-currency wallets.

According to statement, the order forms part of the firm’s ongoing efforts to recover assets connected to the 29 October security incident, which targeted Binance wallets across 10 blockchain networks.

Hackers stole an estimated $6.3 billion in crypto-currency from Binance, in an incident described by blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs as the largest crypto-currency theft on record, surpassing the $1.5 billion Bybit hack in February 2025.

Dugan Bliss, deputy general counsel at Binance, says the court order strengthens the company's ability to pursue the stolen assets through formal legal channels.

“As previously announced, assets impacted in the security incident have been fully replenished. Users are protected, and Binance has absorbed the financial impact, but our responsibility does not stop there. We will continue using every lawful tool available to trace, freeze and recover stolen assets, support our partners in returning funds where possible, and keep those assets out of the hands of the attackers,” notes Bliss.

Unidentified suspects

The ADGM Courts, presided over by Justice William Stone SBS KC, issued the global freezing injunction against certain unidentified individuals alleged to have perpetrated the fraud.

Binance says it has also obtained interim proprietary injunctions and delivery-up orders against different categories of unidentified defendants, as well as interim proprietary orders against certain named defendants holding some of the stolen assets. No wrongdoing is alleged against the latter.

Gibson Dunn, the law firm representing Binance in the recovery proceedings, says the court orders include provisions allowing them to be served through blockchain networks.

According to the crypto exchange, the legal measures also provide for notification of a continuously updated list of 26 000 wallet addresses identified as holding stolen assets.

The list is intended to help exchanges, issuers and other industry participants identify and freeze funds as they move between wallets.

Kendall Day, partner and co-chair of Gibson Dunn’s digital assets practice group, says the scale and mechanisms of the injunctions mark a significant development in crypto-currency-related asset recovery.

“This $6.5 billion mega-injunction is one of, if not the, largest publicly-known freezing orders ever made. Alongside the worldwide freezing order against the perpetrators, Gibson Dunn has secured proprietary injunctions and delivery-up orders on behalf of Binance to recover what was taken.

“Just as significant is how the orders will work in practice: they can be served via the blockchain, and the market will be notified of a constantly updating ‘living list’ of 26 000 wallet addresses identified as holding stolen assets, enabling those assets to be frozen rapidly even as they are laundered at pace.

“The ADGM Court’s willingness to grant orders of this scale and novelty, at such speed, is a testament to its efficiency and its readiness to innovate in support of litigants.”

The orders are also intended to address challenges faced by crypto-currency businesses that require formal legal authorisation before releasing or returning frozen funds.

Last week, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seized and restrained more than $1.2 billion (about R20.6 billion) in crypto-currency stolen in the Binance incident.

The seizure forms part of coordinated law enforcement efforts to disrupt North Korea's crypto-currency theft operations.

In a statement, the FBI said authorities also targeted cloud-based infrastructure allegedly used in FaceStealer, a North Korean social engineering campaign targeting crypto-currency holders and people working in the open-source software supply chain.

According to the US Department of Justice, FaceStealer resulted in the theft of more than $400 million worth of crypto-currency.

The FBI action and Binance's court proceedings form part of broader efforts to prevent stolen digital assets from being moved through crypto-currency networks and converted into other forms of value.

Binance says it continues to work with law enforcement agencies, relevant authorities, crypto-currency issuers, exchanges, blockchain intelligence firms and other industry partners to trace and monitor assets connected to the attack.