Black Friday deals to see tech sales skyrocket this year

Online shoppers can take advantage of tech deals this Black Friday.

Online retailers expect Black Friday to Cyber Monday to be the busiest retail window of the year, as customers flock to their sites.

More South Africans are expected to shop online than ever before this year – with online sales predicted to reach 10% of total retail sales by the end of the year.

E-tailers say they are anticipating technology-related products to outsell other categories on Black Friday weekend due to high consumer interest and significant discounts on items like smartphones, laptops and TVs.

Black Friday weekend, which takes place from 28 November to 1 December, is one of the country’s most important retail trading periods, used by retailers to kick off the holiday shopping season with significant discounts and sales.

As consumer sentiment and spending patterns continue to reflect the economic downturn this year, retailers Amazon South Africa, Takealot, OneDayOnly, Makro and Game ran earlier-than-usual promotions. They aim to boost sales on their sites, through a mobile-first design, significant technology discounts and same-day deliveries.

Amazon South Africa says it is gearing up for one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, having launched its early Black Friday sale on 31 October.

Robert Koen, MD of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa, says shoppers are eager for value this season. “We know our customers are on the lookout for the best deals over this busy shopping period and so we launched our early Black Friday sale so they can shop great deals during the month of November.

“This Black Friday, Amazon is focused on what matters most to customers: saving money and getting their orders fast and reliably. In Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, customers can get same-day delivery for just R2 throughout the festive period – with no minimum spend. We’re making fast delivery more accessible. We’re also offering our biggest deals of the year, with up to 60% off some items.”

During the festive period, Amazon customers in SA can get free standard delivery on thousands of items.

Robert Koen, MD of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa.

While historically, Black Friday has had a positive impact on sales across the board, this year, more shoppers are expected to opt for online channels, with the e-commerce sector on track to surpass R130 billion by the end of 2025, according to a World Wide Worx report.

Many cash-strapped South Africans will also be looking to capitalise on specials and pre-Christmas deals over the Black Friday period.

OneDayOnly says it is preparing for a “record-breaking” Black Friday. Director Laurian Venter says the shopping site offered a sneak peek of discounts from 31 October to 3 November, but from 21 November, “the fun really starts”, with its “up to 100% off deals” dropping in the build-up to Black Friday.

“Black Friday, as a phenomenon, gets bigger and bigger each year, especially online. Who wants to sit in traffic or queue in a mall when they can shop from the comfort of their couch?”

The best-performing categories are anticipated to be technology-related, home ware and footwear, she notes. “These categories often come with a heftier price tag, so our big Black Friday discounts are welcomed.”

Aware of the technical challenges Black Friday can bring, OneDayOnly has invested in robust infrastructure to prevent downtime, addsVenter.

“Each year, we conduct thorough load testing on our systems to ensure they can handle the high traffic volumes. Additionally, our cloud infrastructure allows us to scale dynamically, providing extra capacity and resilience to prevent unexpected technical issues,” she states.

Laurian Venter, director at OneDayOnly.

Takealot, SA’s biggest online shopping site, says it expects 2025 to surpass last year’s sales, with continued growth and a strong appetite for online shopping. The e-tailer says its annual Blue Dot Sale this year will run earlier than usual, and is set to go live on Tuesday, 25 November, and run until Cyber Monday on 1 December.

“The week-long Blue Dot Sale will offer discounts of up to 60% across thousands of items, including technology, beauty, home ware, sports gear and everyday essentials,” says Karla Levick, chief marketing officer at Takealot.

“Last year’s event set new records for the platform, with homeware, small appliances, toys and tech emerging as the top-performing categories. Best-selling products included Samsung televisions, Hisense appliances, Apple iPhones, PlayStation consoles, and high-demand household staples.”

While Black Friday traditionally dominates sales, Takealot says it has seen heightened activity on its site from early November, as customers increasingly look to secure deals ahead of time.

TakealotMORE members, part of the Takealot Group’s subscription service, will receive exclusive early access to the Blue Dot Sale, opening one day ahead of the rest of the shoppers.

Massmart says it has seen increased traffic on both Makro and Game websites, with increased searches for air fryers, fridges, TVs, laptops, phones, washing machines and premium liquor in the run-up to Black Friday.

Game and Makro are offering discounts of up to 60% off on home appliances, fridges, TVs laptops and electronics, says Massmart.

“South African shoppers are very strategic when it comes to big ticket items. They do their research early – sometimes even pausing big tickets purchases as Black Friday approaches, with the objective of generating long-term savings,” says Langa Khanyile, marketing executive at Massmart.

“To make Black Friday shopping easier, both retailers are offering free delivery on online orders over R500. Customers can also use the pickup option to shop online and collect the next day from their nearest store.”