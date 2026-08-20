Black Friday isn't won on the day — it's won in the systems underneath it

Warren Mc Nicol, Head of Sales at Stock2Shop. (Image: AI-enhanced)

Black Friday isn't won or lost on the day - it's won or lost in the systems underneath it. So says Warren Mc Nicol, Head of Sales at Stock2Shop, whose ERP-to-ecommerce integration addresses key headaches facing online retailers – particularly during peak sales seasons like Black Friday.

The problem, in numbers

Mc Nicol points to data from South Africa's Consumer Goods & Services Ombudsman (CGSO), whose annual reports consistently show that late or failed deliveries and stock-related disputes are among the most common consumer complaints in online retail, issues that intensify significantly during high-traffic events like Black Friday. “All of these issues are fundamentally systems problems, not customer service failures,” he says. (Source: CGSO 2024–25 Annual Report — cgso.org.za/annual-reports-2/ )

He says many shoppers experience broken promises during Black Friday, such as items going out of stock after checkout, wrong prices or late deliveries, and these can be traced back to systems that don't communicate frequently or accurately enough — not a lack of stock or staff.

These challenges can undermine Black Friday profits for retailers, he warns. “Black Friday is a peak sales opportunity that gives retailers a great springboard going into the Christmas holiday season,” he says. “Many online retailers rely on a massive Black Friday and a massive Christmas sale to carry them through the rest of the year. If they get that horribly wrong, it impacts profit, brand reputation, and could even determine how long their business stays in business.”

Why stock counts drift apart

Mc Nicol explains that when a retailer sells via their own Shopify or WooCommerce site, a marketplace like Takealot or Amazon, and in-store, each channel often holds its own inventory count. Without frequent, automated updates between those systems, one channel can still show an item as available after another channel has already sold it. This is a common failure mode in multichannel retail. On marketplaces, the consequences are harsher: platforms can suspend seller accounts if cancellation rates get too high.

“Even retailers with automated sync in place can be running on a cycle that looks fine at normal volumes but creates a real window for overselling under Black Friday traffic,” he says. “In our experience, many retailers hold back 5%–10% of stock as a buffer specifically for Black Friday, which really just highlights that no sync cycle is instant, and that window is exactly where the risk lives.”

The real-world impact is significant. Ackermans, one of South Africa's largest clothing retailers, saw a 65% reduction in short-picks (instances where warehouse staff couldn't fulfil an order because the system showed stock that had already sold on another channel), after implementing Stock2Shop's integration, which keeps inventory counts accurate across all channels automatically. — Source https://www.stock2shop.com/case-studies/

“In some scenarios, a retailer might keep a promotional price running longer than intended because their stock visibility hasn't caught up with real demand, meaning they end up selling under cost on a product that should have been repriced or pulled. In others, they have to issue refunds because the product is no longer available by the time the order is processed.

And with social media these days, every person is a reporter and a cameraman. So your business could get a lot of stick for a small issue that snowballs,” he says.

Even where sufficient stock exists, it may not be ready to ship, Mc Nicol adds: “Products sit in storerooms without being replenished fast enough, click-and-collect orders aren't ready on time, and delivery partners get overwhelmed. This is where the ERP-to-fulfilment handoff either works or breaks down, and closing this gap is one of the core problems Stock2Shop was built to solve.”.

The solution: one connected system, not five disconnected ones

Stock2Shopconnects ERP systems such as Sage, Syspro, SAP Business One, Acumatica and others directly to e-commerce channels, marketplaces, Stock2Stock’s own B2B Trade Store and also fulfilment networks with frequent, automated sync, so stock and pricing don't drift out of alignment for long, rather than retailers discovering the gaps on the day.

Mc Nicol explains: “Stock2Shop sits between your online sales channels and your ERP, which is your source of truth for accounting and stock levels, and connects that through to your fulfilment partner as well. We make sure all of those systems talk to each other properly, so accurate information flows through to your storefronts and your accounting system.

“Retailers of all sizes use it — they have a portal that they log into and they can see all the connectors that they have, their B2B Trade Store and what stock they've allocated to each marketplace or to their website. We also facilitate whatever their business rules are when stock pricing changes, or stock is no longer available.

“One of the immediate benefits retailers see with Stock2Shop is complete visibility around their ecommerce and in-store sales workflow. And through better understanding that workflow, they can then identify the real reasons behind the poor or non-performance of certain products,” he says.

Because the solution is automated, retailers no longer have to manually capture data from multiple different channels. Stock2Shop runs on scheduled batch updates, pushing data across systems at regular intervals, removing the manual effort while maintaining accuracy at scale. "This eliminates the risk of human error and reduces the cost of doing business. It's really about streamlining operations and allowing retailers to focus on growing their businesses," he says.

Getting ready before Black Friday hits

Mc Nicol suggests three checks retailers can run well before peak trading starts:

Confirm how often stock and pricing actually sync across every channel, not just the website. Test the ERP-to-fulfilment handoff, not just the ERP-to-storefront one, to catch click-and-collect and courier bottlenecks early. Agree in advance what happens when stock runs out on a channel: backorder, block the sale, or hold safety stock in reserve.

Stock2Shop has been deployed by leading retailers such as Ackermans, Aranda Textiles, Mica Hardware and PEP.

Black Friday rewards retailers whose systems are ready weeks before the day itself. Learn how Stock2Shop can get your stock, pricing and fulfilment in sync before peak season hits — get in touch with the Stock2Shop team for a readiness walkthrough.