BlueVision expands behavioural analytics across three markets

Christo Coetzer, CEO of BlueVision. (Photo: Supplied)

BlueVision is expanding its use of behavioural analytics across SA, the UAE and Canada through a new partnership with security analytics company Fluency Security.

The partnership will see Fluency’s behavioural analytics technology integrated into BlueVision’s Fusion Cloud managed service, with the aim of improving the detection of identity-driven threats and suspicious activity.

Christo Coetzer, CEO of BlueVision, says the partnership will strengthen the technology underpinning its managed security offering.

“The partnership strengthens the technology backbone of our BlueVision Fusion Cloud managed service offering," he says. "This gives clients across these regions earlier and more accurate insight into the threats that matter to their businesses."

Fluency's technology uses user and entity behaviour analytics to identify activity that deviates from established patterns. This can include unusual login locations, accounts accessing files they have not previously accessed, or configuration changes that could create security risks.

BlueVision says the technology will give its analysts additional behavioural context when monitoring customer environments, helping them identify potential threats while reducing false positives and alert noise.

The integration will also feed into BlueVision's reporting for customers, which translates security findings into business risk for management and leadership teams.

Coetzer says the company selected Fluency as it continues to develop the technology behind Fusion Cloud.

"Security outcomes are about understanding, not noise," he says. "We chose Fluency because their thinking on behavioural detection aligns with ours. With Fluency in our stack, our analysts have a richer view, and our clients have a stronger service supporting them.”

The partnership is also aimed at improving the detection of identity-related threats, including unusual sign-ins and abnormal access patterns, as attackers increasingly exploit compromised credentials and legitimate user accounts.

BlueVision's Fusion Cloud is its cloud and identity monitoring service, combining security monitoring with analyst expertise and monthly reporting. The company already has a presence in Canada, and the new partnership extends the Fluency technology to customers there as well.

The company operates across southern Africa and the UAE, and says the integration forms part of its broader investment in security technology as artificial intelligence changes both the scale and speed of cyber attacks.