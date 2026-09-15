BMA replaces e-mail with digital port system

Home affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber. (Image source: Department of Home Affairs)

The Border Management Authority (BMA) is set to introduce a health digital transformation initiative to improve service efficiency and streamline processes for South Africa’s maritime industry.

This was announced yesterday by the acting commissioner of BMA, retired major general David Chilembe, saying the authority will today introduce the BMA Port Health Management System (PHMS) at the Durban Harbour in KwaZulu-Natal.

Port health services are public-health controls carried out at ports of entry − such as harbours, airports and land borders − to prevent diseases and other health risks from entering or spreading within a country.

According to the authority, the BMA PHMS is a quantum leap forward in the provision of port health services for shipping agents and authorised stakeholders in the maritime industry who submit port health requests on behalf of vessels, consignments and other relevant parties.

The PHMS will provide a digital platform through which port health services can be requested, processed, monitored and managed electronically.

The BMA explains that under current processes, shipping agents submit service requests and supporting information by e-mail.

BMA Port Health officials receive the request, review, process and respond to the request by e-mail. “This process makes it difficult for stakeholders to track progress of individual requests, obtain consolidated view of requests, track actions and decisions, and retrieve historical information,” it adds.

The PHMS was developed to support the electronic delivery and management of port health services.

The system will enable users to submit service requests electronically, upload supporting documentation, process requests through defined workflows, conduct and record inspections, manage invoicing and payments.

Users will also be able to apply for free pratiques electronically, apply for digital endorsements or stamping, create inspection requirements and schedule inspections, among other activities, the BMA notes.

“In other words, the PHMS is more than an electronic replacement of e-mail – it provides an end-to-end digital process for the services supported by the system,” the authority states.

It points out that the system is set to reduce repetitive administrative activities and allow users to monitor outstanding work.

Consequently, it says, the digital system will provide greater visibility of the status and progress of requests by creating a structured record of a user’s transaction.

Authorised users will be able to log into the system using their approved credentials. The system supports Entra ID authentication and role-based access control.

According to the BMA, this means users must be authenticated before accessing the system and access is restricted to authorised users.

It explains that users will receive further prompts and information regarding registration, access credentials, training and the portal address as part of the implementation and rollout.

In addition, users will be provided with support channels and user guidance as part of the PHMS implementation.

Home Affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber says: “Following the recent successful launch of the Electronic Travel Authorisation and the enhanced electronic movement control system (EMCS 2.0), the first phase of the digital transformation of port health management processes by the BMA represents the latest milestone in the rapid modernisation of South Africa’s immigration and border management processes.

“As with all the reforms we are pursuing, the PHMS not only digitises existing inefficient processes – it uses technology to completely transform the way in which such services are delivered. Through our sustained reform drive, South Africa is rapidly leapfrogging into a world-leader across this ecosystem.”

“The Durban Harbour is the first implementation site for PHMS where the system will be piloted. The pilot project will provide valuable operational insights that will inform subsequent rollout to other applicable ports of entry (PoEs) in the foreseeable future, with the objective of establishing a more consistent and digitally-enabled port health service across the BMA’s PoEs,” adds Chilembe.