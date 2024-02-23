Board portals put everything in one place for directors

Ralph Hohls, country manager, TeamEngine South Africa.

As businesses navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape, board management portals are emerging as a tool to help streamline governance processes, enhance security, and ensure compliance.

These cloud-based platforms centralise all board-related information and activities, allowing members of a board of directors to collaborate and securily access documents such as board packs, minutes, resolutions, and policies.

There are three stages of evolution in board management, said Ralph Hohls, country manager for TeamEngine South Africa, during his presentation at the ITWeb GRC event this week. “You start off using paper, then you get into a mishmash of technologies, and then you get to board portals," he said.

While board portals have been around for some time, Hohls said their importance is growing in tandem with operational complexities and regulatory requirements.

TeamEngine, a Swedish-based company newly established in South Africa, offers a platform that streamlines board document management by offering cloud services for board governance and compliance. It competes with other platforms such as Diligent Boards and OnBoard.

The company is making inroads in the South African market, having already secured City Lodge as a client, said Hohls.

He also spoke of TemEngine's plans to integrate generative AI features on the platform, enabling services such as automating minute summaries, condensing board packs for quick analysis, and providing insights through data analysis of board meetings.