Bolt Business appoints new SA country manager

Milu Kipimo, SA country manager, Bolt Business.

Bolt Business has appointed Tanzanian executive Milu Kipimo as its new country manager for SA. In his role, Kipimo will oversee business development and team growth to expand Bolt Business in SA.

Kipimo previously served as senior country manager for Tanzania, Tunisia and Ghana. He has more than five years of business leadership experience in the mass media and fast-moving consumer goods sectors, managing projects at both local and international levels.

“I’m honoured to join Bolt Business in South Africa. I look forward to bringing my experience with East and North African countries to Bolt Business in SA in order to drive the market’s ambitious business growth goals,” said Kipimo.

Juliano Fatio, regional director at Bolt Business, said: “We are thrilled to have Milu join Bolt Business to lead our operations in South Africa. His extensive experience in Tanzania, Tunisia and Ghana will support our journey as we scale across South Africa and will bring a new perspective to our approach in the south.”

Launched in 2018, Bolt Business provides employee transport, from daily commutes to business events. According to Bolt, as of December 2024, over 50 000 companies use the service globally.