Bolt is targeting entrepreneurs across all provinces, with mentorship, business development support and funding for innovative mobility solutions.

Bolt is calling on its South African driver community to turn their experience of the transport and delivery industries into technology-driven business opportunities, as it opens applications for the second edition of its Bolt Accelerator Programme.

The initiative, delivered in partnership with business school Pranary, will support aspiring e-mobility entrepreneurs through skills development, ideation camps, business development assistance and mentorship.

Participants will also have an opportunity to test their business concepts with potential customers before presenting them to judges.

The 10 strongest business ideas will each receive €2 000 (R37 300) in seed funding, subject to the programme's terms and conditions.

Weyinmi Aghadiuno, head of regulatory and policy , Africa at Bolt, says the latest edition of the accelerator has been redesigned to offer participants more practical support throughout their entrepreneurial journey.

“We are excited to welcome a new group of entrepreneurs to the second South African edition of the Bolt Accelerator Programme. A great deal of work has gone into reshaping the programme, from how the training is delivered, to the range of mentors and practical support available, to give participants more value at every stage of building their businesses.

“Drivers experience first-hand how people and goods move through our cities and communities. That experience can spark ideas for services and solutions that make a practical difference. This year, participants will test those ideas with potential customers before pitch day, using their feedback to strengthen their businesses, while developing new skills along the way.”

The latest edition follows the inaugural South African programme, launched in December 2024, which attracted approximately 578 applications, notes Bolt.

Ten entrepreneurs received a combined €20 000 in seed funding for business concepts addressing mobility challenges. These included delivery services, accessible transport and vehicle technology.

Sandras Phiri, founder and CEO of Pranary, says the programme aims to help aspiring entrepreneurs move beyond developing concepts to establishing commercially-viable businesses.

“Nearly 600 people applied to the first edition, which tells us how many drivers and their families are carrying a business idea. An idea becomes a business once it has been tested with real customers, and that is the work we do with participants. We are glad to be working with Bolt again, and this year we want to hear from applicants in every province.”

Who can apply?

The programme is open to registered Bolt drivers in South Africa who have completed at least 100 trips. Alternatively, one qualifying family member – a spouse or child aged 18 or older – may apply in the driver's place.

Applicants must be South African residents and submit a business concept within the technology mobility sector. Ideas should support the transport or delivery industries, or address a challenge affecting these sectors.

Selected participants will be expected to dedicate approximately four to five off-peak hours a week to the programme.

Prospective applicants can attend a free information session to learn about the process and ask questions.

Applications close at midnight on Sunday, 6 December (SAST). Applications can be submitted through bap.pranary.com.

Applicants requiring assistance can contact Pranary via WhatsApp on +27 68 264 5121, or e-mail start@pranary.com, weekdays between 09:00 and 17:00 SAST.