Bolt rolls out enhanced safety features amid rising concerns

With new features like in-app emergency tools and rider ID verification, the e-hailing company is committed to making its platform safer for all.

With increasing incidents of hijackings, attacks on e-hailing drivers and growing tensions in the transport industry, Bolt is introducing multi-layered safety features, including AI-powered dashboard cameras (dash cams), in-app emergency tools and new mandatory rider ID verification.

This was announced on Saturday when Bolt South Africa hosted its Driver Safety Summit in Johannesburg. The event was attended by driver-partners, regulators, safety officials and law enforcement stakeholders.

“This summit represents something deeply important, not just to Bolt, but to every person who steps into a Bolt vehicle. Safety is not optional, it is a right. The difficult events we’ve seen over the past months – attacks on drivers, hijackings and threats to lives – have reminded us of the real risks faced by those who keep this country moving. That’s why we’re introducing rider identity verification and rolling out other key measures. We are determined to create a platform that is not just efficient, but also safe and fair for everyone who uses it,” said Lerato Motsoeneng, senior GM for Bolt South Africa.

The e-hailing company emphasised that in a diverse and dynamic country like SA, mobility is a vital lifeline, not a luxury. For millions, e-hailing platforms like Bolt bridge crucial gaps between home, work, education and opportunity, while ensuring freedom and safety, Bolt said in a statement.

Bolt’s multi-layered safety approach will include in-trip GPS tracking, real-time trip sharing, emergency assistance tools and audio trip recording. Drivers now also have access to an AI-powered dash cam system that uses a smartphone to record and store front and rear video footage securely in the cloud, a measure aimed at both prevention and accountability.

Recognising that safety is a shared responsibility, Bolt is also introducing mandatory rider identity verification. At random intervals, riders will be prompted to upload a photo of their ID (such as a passport, ID card or driver's licence) and take a selfie to confirm their identity. This step is intended to build mutual trust and reduce fraud and misconduct on the platform.

Motsoeneng also welcomed the evolving policy environment, particularly the National Land Transport Amendment Act, which provides a clearer regulatory framework for e-hailing platforms in SA. “Safety must be backed by strong systems, but also strong laws. We are committed to working hand in hand with the government, the police and civil society to ensure the e-hailing sector becomes not only more inclusive, but safer for all,” he said.

Bennto Motitswe, chief director and representative of the Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, and chairperson of the Gauteng Provincial Regulatory Entity, said: “We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with Bolt on this important initiative. Safety remains a critical concern in the transport sector, and it is a shared responsibility among all stakeholders across all industries. We are calling for an end to the ongoing violence between taxi associations, metered taxis and the e-hailing industry. There is enough space for everyone to thrive. We urge all stakeholders to work together, share the platform and coexist peacefully.”

The summit included panel discussions, breakout sessions and direct engagement between Bolt and its driver-partners. Topics ranged from real-time risk management and hotspot reporting to collaboration with SAPS and regulatory compliance.

Bolt reaffirmed that its work on safety is not a once-off campaign. It is an ongoing commitment to evolve with the country’s needs and challenges. Drivers and riders alike were encouraged to use the platform’s built-in safety features, report suspicious activity and contribute to a culture of collective vigilance.