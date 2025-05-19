Bolt intros flight tracking feature for travellers

With flight tracking for scheduled rides, Bolt customers can get updates on the selected flight's status.

Bolt South Africa has introduced a flight tracking feature for scheduled rides, to enable customers to sync their flight details when scheduling an airport pick-up.

According to a statement, the new feature allows users to book a ride in advance and provides an update on the selected flight's status (delayed, early, or on time).

The driver and rider will be notified of any changes and can adjust their pickup time accordingly.

If a flight is cancelled, Bolt says it will automatically cancel the ride at no extra cost to the customer.

Lerato Motsoeneng, senior GM of Bolt, says: “Bolt is an official ride-hailing partner at more than 30 airports globally, including OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport, Lanseria International Airport and Port Elizabeth Airport.

“This allows customers to travel directly from arrivals without the need to find separate pick-up points. With flight tracking for scheduled rides, our private and Bolt Business customers can now enjoy peace of mind knowing their ride will adjust if their flight is delayed or cancelled, at no extra charge. This means less time spent waiting at the airport and more reliable, seamless travel regardless of the hour.”

To schedule a ride, customers must tap the ‘schedule’ button on the home screen next to the destination search bar.

After entering their arrival airport and destination, they can select ‘add flight details’ to input their flight’s landing date, airline, flight number, or departure city.

Customers will also be prompted to choose how many minutes after landing they wish to be picked up, allowing Bolt to reschedule the ride automatically based on any flight updates.

Uber introduced its flight tracking feature in SA two years ago.

According to Bolt, the new feature follows last year’s extension of Bolt’s ride scheduling window to 90 days.

In SA, Bolt Business continues to grow steadily, offering companies a convenient and cost-effective solution to manage employee and client transportation, says the company.

Bolt says it is seeing a sharp rise in advance ride bookings, with its ride scheduling feature recording a 275% increase in usage this year locally.