Bolt SA partners govt agencies to empower drivers

Bolt South Africa partners with government agencies to educate drivers on the National Land Transport Amendment Act.

Bolt South Africa has joined forces with the National Department of Transport (NDOT) and the Gauteng Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) to help drivers understand and comply with the newly implemented National Land Transport Amendment Act (NLTA).

According to the e-hailing company, this is a major step towards strengthening SA’s e-hailing sector.

Meanwhile, some of Bolt’s recent efforts to enhance e-hailing safety include updating its alert system to notify drivers of unsafe and high-risk zones, prioritising driver security and well-being. Bolt has also introduced multi-layered safety features, including AI-powered dashboard cameras, in-app emergency tools and new mandatory rider ID verification due to increasing incidents of hijackings, attacks on e-hailing drivers and growing tensions in the transport industry.

The NLTA Driver Workshop, held on Thursday, brought together government officials, regulatory authorities and e-hailing drivers to unpack the implications of the amended legislation. The amendments mark a milestone in formally recognising e-hailing within SA’s transport framework, outlining clearer processes for licensing and compliance.

“Bolt takes compliance seriously, not just for the company, but across our entire driver community. This workshop is about partnership and working with the government to ensure every driver understands the law, feels supported and operates safely and legally,” said Fikile Nzuza, senior public policy manager at Bolt SA.

The session featured presentations by Muzi Simelani, director at the National Department of Transport, and Bennito Motitswe, chairperson of the Gauteng Provincial Regulatory Entity, alongside Bolt’s public policy and driver engagement teams.

Key topics covered included the national regulatory framework and e-hailing’s legal status under the NLTA, licensing processes in Gauteng, including documentation and application procedures, as well as compliance and enforcement measures to support safer, more professional operations.

Drivers were also given the opportunity to engage directly with officials and Bolt representatives to clarify key compliance questions.

Nzuza said the initiative underscores Bolt’s broader commitment to transparency, collaboration and responsible innovation. “We want to build a future where innovation and regulation move hand in hand. By helping drivers navigate the new requirements, we’re investing in a more sustainable and trusted e-hailing ecosystem.”

Motitswe commended the initiative, emphasising the importance of compliance for the sector’s stability.

“We thank Bolt for arranging this workshop, which reflects the company’s strong commitment to regulatory compliance and ensuring that all drivers operating on its platform meet the necessary legal requirements. Compliance is essential for all operators, and the amended NLTA provides a clear framework outlining what is required and expected. As the Gauteng PRE, we are committed to working closely with e-hailing platforms such as Bolt to make these processes as accessible and user-friendly as possible, and we look forward to fostering a co-operative and conflict-free environment for all operators.”

Bolt reaffirmed its commitment to helping drivers become compliant and to supporting efforts that regulate and professionalise the e-hailing sector.