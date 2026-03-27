Bolt SA tightens controls after fatal profile misuse case

Bolt’s driver identity verification checks are now conducted multiple times a week.

Bolt has intensified its crackdown on driver profile sharing in South Africa, introducing stricter enforcement measures by increasing driver identity verification checks on the driver app.

In 2023, the e-hailing firm introduced the Bolt Driver Selfie Verification feature on its mobile app to combat driver impersonations and renting of profiles by third-parties who are not registered with the e-hailing firm.

This, after some registered drivers of the e-hailing app were accused of renting out their profiles to friends or strangers who are not formally registered or known to Bolt.

The security feature performs an impromptu identification detection check, called “Liveness Detection”, which requires that drivers share a live selfie, before going online.

However, the selfie verification only took place occasionally.

Zero tolerance

In efforts to step up its monitoring systems to improve platform safety, Bolt has enhanced the feature to ensure driver identity verification checks are now conducted multiple times a week, so that only vetted and approved drivers are operating on the platform at any given time.

“Profile sharing is a serious breach of our standards and a direct violation of the trust placed in us by riders and drivers. We are acting firmly and without hesitation,” says Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt South Africa.

The past few years have seen e-hailing drivers hold nationwide protests, urging government to intervene in the increasing crime incidents they are subjected to, at the hands of criminals and rival metered taxi operators.

The company says it is actively suspending drivers found to be engaging in the practice of driver profile sharing, including cases of impersonation, and permanently removing accounts linked to misconduct.

The crackdown follows a recent fatal incident involving 22-year-old Isaac Satlat, who was found to have been operating on the platform using a driver profile not registered in his name.

According to Bolt, the account belonged to approved driver Wiseman Makobe, who had completed the required verification checks on the day, after which Satlat allegedly used the profile to carry out trips.

Bolt says it has strengthened its monitoring systems to detect irregular account behaviour, accelerated investigation processes, and intensified audits across its operations, particularly within fleet partnerships.

Dashcams continue to play a key role in improving accountability. Across branded fleet-operated vehicles, dashcams form part of Bolt’s operational agreements with fleet owners. The company says it is advocating for broader adoption of the technology as both a deterrent and an investigative tool.

The platform also maintains a range of in-app safety features, including visible driver photos, vehicle details and an emergency button that provides immediate support to riders and drivers during trips, notes Bolt.

Riders are urged to verify that the driver’s photo, name and vehicle registration match the details displayed in the app before entering a vehicle. If discrepancies are identified, users are advised to cancel the trip and report it via the app by selecting the “driver was not the same” option on the cancellation screen, or alternatively contact support directly.

After numerous calls to strengthen its driver safety measures, Bolt South Africa also introduced a new rider verification feature that compels new riders to undergo a stringent verification process before requesting a ride on the platform.

“We understand that trust must be earned every day. Removing bad actors and strengthening our systems is an ongoing priority. Safety is not a campaign; it is how we operate,” Kalajdzic adds.