Bolt SA to use Bajaj vehicles for parcel deliveries

The new delivery service will be powered by a fleet of fuel-efficient Bajaj Qutes.

E-hailing firm Bolt SouthAfrica has introduced Bolt Send, a same-day parcel delivery service that will initially operate in Johannesburg North.

According to a statement, the last-mile service enables users to send forgotten items, gifts, or small parcels quickly using the Bolt app.

Users can access the new service by tapping the small parcel icon in the app, similar to the options for scheduled rides.

The new service will be powered by a fleet of fuel-efficient Bajaj Qutes, providing a solution for delivering parcels across Bolt's service areas across Johannesburg, accepting both cash and card payments.

The company says Bolt Send represents a strategic expansion, building on the success of the ride-hailing category and its popularity.

This initiative also serves as an additional earning opportunity for Bolt's driver-partners.

It comes almost a month after Bolt shut down its food delivery service, Bot Food, in SA and Nigeria.

Sandra Suzanne Buyole, public relations manager for Africa at Bolt, states: “We are excited to introduce Bolt Send as an extension of our commitment to providing reliable and accessible services to our users.

“Leveraging the strong reception of the Bajaj vehicles allows us to offer a dedicated delivery solution that aligns with Bolt's reputation for efficiency and innovation. We are also pleased to provide drivers with an additional way to earn an income during these tough economic times."

The new service competes with Uber Connect, inDrive.Freight as well as other local parcel delivery services.

Users are able to use the new service either for sending a package or receiving a delivery, and be able to track the vehicle from pick up to drop-off.

Bolt says it plans to add more functionality to the category in the future, including parcel Preview, where the sender will need to upload a photo of the parcel when sending the item, and the driver will be able to see it prior to accepting the request.