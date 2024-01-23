Bolt to suspend drivers who solicit offline trips

Remaining online ensures effectiveness of safety and emergency features and prioritises users' safety, says Bolt.

E-hailing firm Bolt has introduced an in-app cancellation feature to discourage riders from taking offline trips.

According to a statement, offline trips occur when riders take trips without utilising the Bolt app’s online features in ways such as a driver negotiating a lower fare price with the rider − which may expose them to a number of risks.

The rise in e-hailing offline trips is often triggered by drivers seeking alternative ways to make an increased income, by soliciting riders to cancel an ongoing trip in order to “pay less” by taking the trip offline. Drivers often benefit from this because they collect 100% of the trip fare instead of only collecting a fraction of the funds − which are often split with Bolt and the vehicle owner.

With the new cancellation option, riders can now cancel a trip by selecting the option 'driver asked to pay off-the-app' under specific circumstances.

This feature empowers riders to take immediate action should they encounter situations where the driver asks for payment for a trip outside the app, requests payment exceeding the agreed-upon trip fare, or encourages cancellation of the trip to go offline.

Upon selection of this feature, riders have the option to request another trip via the app.

“We're happy to introduce our latest cancellation option, designed to cut down on offline trips and address instances where drivers insist on charging rates exceeding those on the app,” says Sandra Suzanne Buyole, public relations manager at Bolt Africa.

“At Bolt, we strongly discourage both drivers and riders from using the platform to exchange contact details or negotiate for offline trips. This behaviour goes against the safety and reliability we aim to uphold for our users. When drivers and riders go offline, essential safety features in the app, like GPS tracking and SOS coverage, become inactive, leaving users vulnerable and without access to critical in-app safety tools.”

The feature is being rolled out in various parts of Africa, including SA.

According to Buyole, remaining online ensures effectiveness of safety and emergency features and prioritises users' safety.

Bolt says it has put mitigating actions in place for drivers who are continuously reported as soliciting offline trips. These include temporary account blocking and account suspensions.

The firm recently introduced two safety features: trip monitoring and driver alerts. “The trip monitoring feature proactively engages with riders and drivers in-app when a vehicle remains stationary for an extended period,” it explains.

“The driver alerts feature equips drivers with valuable information about upcoming trips, ensuring they can make informed decisions, particularly in areas flagged for safety concerns.”

Bolt says it has over 150 million customers in more than 45 countries and 500 cities across Europe and Africa. It has seen significant growth in SA, with Bolt garnering over 45 000 drivers on its platform since its local launch seven years ago.