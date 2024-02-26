Bolt to host driver engagement sessions across SA

Bolt’s driver engagement sessions will also help drivers improve their vehicle quality.

Bolt South Africa has introduced a series of driver engagement sessions, to directly support drivers and address app-related issues hindering their ability to earn money effectively.

According to a statement, the engagement sessions will take place across the various local cities in which the e-hailing company operates.

Bolt says it recognises the importance of fostering a supportive and conducive environment for its driver-partners, and is committed to proactively engaging with them to understand their needs and challenges.

The engagement sessions serve as a platform for drivers to voice their concerns, receive personalised assistance and access valuable online resources to enhance their experience on the platform, it says.

The engagement sessions come after Bolt opened a walk-in driver engagement centre in Randburg, Johannesburg, in October, to enhance its driver relations and address driver queries and concerns.

Most of the driver communication with the company had previously taken place in-app or via the contact centre.

"We are excited to launch these driver engagement sessions as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting our driver-partners," says Sandra Suzanne Buyole, PR manager for Africa at Bolt.

"At Bolt, we believe in the importance of listening to our driver-partners and providing them with the necessary tools and resources to succeed. These sessions reflect our dedication to enhancing the driver experience and ensuring our platform remains a preferred choice for drivers seeking flexible earning opportunities."

Bolt has 100 million customers in 45 countries globally and serves over 500 cities across Europe and Africa. The company says it has over 45 000 users in SA.

E-hailing drivers and operators in SA have over the years held protests, marching to the Gauteng Transport Department to call for the introduction of a regulatory framework that would improve working conditions, safety and wages in the industry.

Drivers also complained of the lack of efficient communication channels between them, the e-hailing companies and the transport department.

Bolt says key initiatives to be offered during these new sessions include app-related training and support, free criminal record check services, free doctor service for professional driving permit (PDP) medical certificates, free car inspections by Dekra Automotive and a professional driving permit booking service.

“As part of its commitment to driver well-being, Bolt offers a free doctor service to assist drivers in obtaining their PDP medical certificates, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

“These initiatives underscore Bolt's dedication to supporting its driver-partners and fostering a mutually beneficial relationship. By addressing drivers' needs and offering practical solutions, Bolt aims to empower its driver community to thrive and succeed on the platform,” states Bolt South Africa.