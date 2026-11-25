KZN transport officials outlined a planned road safety programme as Bolt brought drivers and law enforcement together ahead of the holidays.

Bolt has stepped up engagement with e-hailing drivers in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the festive season, bringing police and transport authorities together to discuss road safety, incident reporting and risks associated with the sharing of driver accounts.

The company recently hosted a Driver Safety and Regulatory Summit in Durban, providing drivers and operators with an opportunity to engage with the South African Police Service (SAPS), eThekwini Metro Police and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport.

This, as SA’s e-hailing industry continues to face serious safety and security challenges, including attacks on drivers, robberies, hijackings and violence linked to tensions between e-hailing operators and other transport groups.

Graham Walker, GM of Bolt South Africa, said the initiative was intended to strengthen communication between drivers, law enforcement and the platform as travel activity increases during the holiday period.

“E-hailing drivers spend long hours on our roads, helping people get to work, visit loved ones and return home. Supporting their safety is an important part of helping everyone who relies on them travel with greater confidence.

“This summit brought drivers and authorities into the same room to discuss the risks drivers face, how to report incidents and where to turn for help. As the festive season approaches, we want drivers to have access to clear information and support when they need it.”

Don’t share

One of the issues addressed at the summit was profile sharing, where individuals use another driver's account to access an e-hailing platform.

The practice raises safety and accountability concerns because the person completing a trip may not be the driver registered on the platform. Bolt encouraged drivers to report suspected cases through its app.

The panel discussion, titled “Safety, road compliance and fair enforcement”, featured representatives from SAPS and eThekwini Metro Police, alongside Erica Gibbons, security consultant at Bolt.

The discussion covered procedures for reporting and following up on incidents, interactions with law enforcement during roadside stops and how drivers can raise concerns about enforcement practices.

Bolt's customer support team also participated, highlighting that human agents are available to assist drivers who report problems through the platform.

Walker said drivers needed to understand the procedures available to them when dealing with safety incidents and accessing assistance.

‘Road safety ambassadors’

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport outlined plans to introduce a programme aimed at improving road safety awareness among e-hailing drivers.

Nompumelelo Moloi, road safety deputy director for the Empangeni region at the department, said the proposed Hamba Kahle KZN E-Hailing Programme would address driving behaviour and vehicle safety.

Moloi said e-hailing operators had an important role in improving transport access, particularly for people travelling outside conventional public transport operating hours.

“E-hailing drivers are our 24-hour road safety ambassadors. They spend a great deal of time on our roads and play an important role in bridging South Africa’s transport gap, particularly after hours, by helping people get home safely.

“As the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport, we will be implementing the Hamba Kahle KZN E-Hailing Programme to equip drivers with practical road safety knowledge and encourage safer driving behaviour. The programme will focus on risks such as speeding, fatigue and distraction, as well as vehicle fitness, seatbelt use and pedestrian safety.

“Through continued education and awareness, we hope to contribute to fewer crashes and fatalities and safer journeys for drivers, passengers and everyone who shares our roads.”

Bolt also highlighted its Emergency Assist feature, which allow drivers and passengers to activate an SOS alert through the app.