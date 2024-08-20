Bolt’s female drivers brush up on self-defence skills

The training provided by Bolt stresses the importance of being aware of one's surroundings.

Bolt has introduced self-defence and anti-hijacking training sessions for its female driver-partners in Johannesburg.

According to a statement, this initiative reflects the e-hailing firm’s commitment to equipping drivers, especially women, with the essential skills to navigate South Africa's unique safety challenges.

The latest crime statistics from the National Community Police Board of South Africa reveal Gauteng consistently records the highest crime levels in SA. These include robberies and hijackings, with a 6.5% year-over-year increase.

E-hailing drivers and operators have held protests over the past few years, marching to the Gauteng Transport Department, as well as Uber and Bolt offices, to call for the introduction of a regulatory framework that would improve safety and security for the industry.

The sector is plagued by violence, with many drivers being victimised, robbed and harassed by criminals masquerading as riders on the ride-hailing apps.

The first training sessions took place last week, providing drivers with critical knowledge and techniques in self-defence and defensive driving, to address the threats they may encounter on the road.

"The safety and security of drivers is our top priority,” says Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt.

“Hosting this self-defence and anti-hijacking training event for female drivers is one of the many ways we are committed to empowering drivers with the expertise they need to stay safe on the road.

“We believe that by providing such initiatives, we not only enhance the safety of drivers, but also foster a supportive and secure environment for everyone using our platform. This event is especially significant as we continue to honour and appreciate the strength and resilience of women during Women's Month."

The training also highlighted the importance of being prepared and aware of one’s surroundings. This initiative is part of Bolt's broader strategy to enhance the safety and security of those who rely on the platform to earn an income, by helping them feel more confident and secure on the road.

The self-defence and anti-hijacking classes will continue to be a priority for all drivers on the platform, says the e-hailer.

Lulama, a female Bolt driver-partner, comments: “This training has increased my confidence. Knowing that I'm prepared for whatever comes my way while driving puts my mind at ease. I'm grateful to Bolt for hosting us at such an impactful event.”

This training supplements an existing suite of driver safety features.

“This includes an in-app safety toolkit, enabling drivers and riders to share their ride details with a friend or loved one, access to the Emergency Assist button, and an audio recording of their trip if they ever feel uncomfortable during a ride,” says Bolt.