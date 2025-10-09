Brainstorm Enterprise CIO award shortlist announced

Sibusiso Mbingo, Glu Mutual and Strini Mudaly, Goldfields.

As part of its mission to recognise the achievements and vital role that the CIO community plays in empowering SA’s economy, ITWeb Brainstorm has announced the shortlist of finalists for its Enterprise CIO award 2025.

Brainstorm called on the ICT community to nominate worthy candidates for the award, and the community didn’t disappoint. After receiving an overwhelming response, Brainstorm’s panel of judges has assessed all the nominations and created a shortlist of six CIOs.

The shortlisted CIOs are:

Jabulani Khumalo, Bidvest Prestige

Khomotso Molabe, Standard Bank

Pragasen Pather, Sun International

Shalin Naidoo, DRD Gold

Sibusiso Mbingo, Glu Mutual

Strini Mudaly, Goldfields

The award, run in partnership with MTN Business, has been launched this year for the first time, and celebrates excellence in technology leadership across the country’s private sector.

Matthew Burbidge, editor of Brainstorm magazine, said: “There have been some excellent candidates put forward, and it has been challenging to shortlist the most worthy. We still have a huge task ahead of us to find the winner from this cohort of industry leaders.”

Burbidge is joined on the judging panel for the Enterprise CIO 2025 award by ITWeb’s senior consulting editor, Ranka Jovanovic, as well as Louise van der Bank, CIO of AfriSam, who won the Brainstorm CIO Decade of Service Enterprise award last year.

The winner of the Enterprise CIO 2025 award will be announced at the CIO Banquet, to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel the Westcliff, in Johannesburg, on 16 October.

In addition to the award for the Enterprise CIO 2025, Brainstorm is handing out an award for Public Sector CIO 2025, which recognises the excellence of technology leaders in the public sector. The shortlisted nominees were announced yesterday.