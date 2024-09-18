Brand building will define CX of the future – 1Stream

ITWeb's CX Summit will provide strategies and practical insights on navigating the evolving CX landscape.

In the digital economy, customer experience (CX) management may be peppered with emerging AI and cloud technology, but at its core, is still about optimising service levels, building a brand, and using the right solutions to keep brand promises.

This is according to Jed Hewson, co-founder and joint CEO at 1Stream, a provider of CX solutions to businesses in southern Africa.

1Stream’s core business is to help customers improve sales and service through excellent customer experiences using leading-edge technology.

The company is a confirmed participant in the ITWeb CX Summit 2024, to be held on 3 and 4 October at The Forum, Bryanston.

Hewson is scheduled to deliver a keynote presentation at the event and will cover the evolution of CX, the impact of AI, and CX of the future.

His central message is that businesses must link IT solutions with service level agreements and thereby strengthen brands.

“Yes, legacy technology is a challenge, but there are ways to deliver SLAs and improve management of CX. Technology like AI can be used to reinforce automation and reduce inconvenience for the customer.”

Hewson plans to unpack the benefits of streamlined, automated and integrated customer services.

“It’s about going back to basics. Our message to the market is to remember the significance of personalising the brand. Technology makes self-service possible, but this must not be at the expense of the bond established between a brand and its customers. They are all part of a ‘tribe’,” adds Hewson.

Brand development

In this economy the significance of a brand cannot be overstated.

“Your brand is arguably one of your organisation's most important assets. It gives your organisation an identity, makes your business memorable, encourages consumers to buy from you, supports your marketing and advertising, and is a source of pride for employees,” Hewson explains. “It allows your customers and clients to know what to expect from your company. It's what makes you a trustworthy and authentic company.”

1Stream adds that 81% of consumers need to trust a brand before buying from one.

“The goal of branding is to earn space in the minds of the target audience and become their preferred option for doing business,” Hewson continues.

The company offers customer-centric solutions that help businesses to align brand development with customer experience.



According to 1Stream, whereas brand experience describes the feeling a customer has about your brand – and often through indirect contact with it – customer experience describes the impact your efforts have had on the customer journey when they want more direct contact.

It is about matching what a company says about its brand and what is ultimately experienced by the customer.

1Stream has focused its tech expertise on providing businesses with the means to facilitate multiple conversations without complexity. Its all-in-one solutions integrate seamlessly with core business functions like sales, customer service, and marketing.

Hewson says CX has come a long way since the days of telephony, having to deal with multiple forms of communication, manage automation and chatbots.

“Today we have apps, portals, social media and multimedia that converge with CX systems. These tools can empower businesses to strengthen their CX, but they have also raised customer expectations.”

