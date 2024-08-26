ITWebCX2024: Why customer experience remains a game-changer

ITWeb's CX Summit will provide strategies and practical insights on navigating the evolving CX landscape.

The rise of AI and social commerce, the impact of the 'hermit consumer' on logistics and services, and how to align business strategy with customer experience (CX) are just a few topics up for discussion at the ITWeb CX Summit 2024, to be held on 3 and 4 October at the Forum in Bryanston.

The Summit's theme is "Redefining seamless experiences: Engaging customers everywhere".

ITWeb events director Lisa Lawlor says the event will explore innovative CX strategies and tech solutions, and offer practical insights for business leaders to anticipate the expectations of tech-savvy digital consumers.

Dion Chang, founder and CEO of Flux, will deliver the opening keynote and unpack emerging trends that are reshaping the nature and trajectory of CX, including hermit consumers, social commerce, influencer farms, and the ethics of personalised pricing.

Unified experiences, engagement strategies

The agenda includes two tracks: one on integration and achieving unified experiences, and the other on elevating engagement strategies. Delegates will hear about future-proofing customer connections, sustainability and CX strategies, the art of customer journeys and transforming customer interactions across industries.



In one of two scheduled panel discussions, Dr Jeremai Moloi, senior experience design manager – design enablement and optimisation at Standard Bank, will speak about integrating UX design with CX strategies, and creating seamless user experiences across multiple devices.

ACXA certification training



On day two of the Summit, 4 October, Steve Towers, founder and CEO of BP Group, will facilitate training and information sessions focused on customer needs and the art of intuition, hyper-personalisation, AI, as well as metrics and measurement in CX. Attendees of this training course will be awarded the Accredited CX Advisor (ACXA) certification, underwritten by the Academy of Customer Experience and the PMI.

Click here for more information and to register for the conference and/or the training course.