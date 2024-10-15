BREAKING: Lerato Pule no longer CFO of Liquid SA

Lerato Pule has resigned as CFO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies SA.

A reliable source informed ITWeb that Pule tendered her resignation from the Cassava Technologies-owned Pan-African technology group. This has since been confirmed by Liquid SA.

Pule joined Liquid SA as CFO in February, and departed on 30 September, less than a year after her appointment, says the telecoms firm.

She was instrumental in overseeing Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa's financial strategy. The company aims to create a digitally-connected Africa by offering high-speed connectivity and digital services.

In a statement to ITWeb, Liquid comments: “Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa confirms that Lerato Pule has decided to pursue other opportunities outside of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

“The organisation wishes her the best of luck in her endeavours and appreciates her contribution to the business during her time with us.”

ITWeb understands Pule will join one of SA’s big telecoms groups as CFO.

Previously with mobile operator Cell C, Pule has served in senior financial roles for many years. While at Cell C, she was initially appointed executive director of financial planning, analysis and reporting in February 2022.

She later succeeded Zaf Mahomed as CFO of Cell C in September of the same year. Pule was also a non-independent director on the telco’s board of directors.

Prior to joining Cell C, she was CFO of Telkom's SME segment.

Pule is a chartered accountant, with a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and over 16 years of experience in financial and business management at operational and strategic levels in a variety of organisations.

ITWeb was unable to reach Pule for comment.