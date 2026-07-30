Breaking news: It's not always the network

Kurt Goodall, technical director, Troye. (Image: Troye)

Businesses continue to invest millions in networks, firewalls and cyber security, yet many overlook the technology sitting directly between their users and their most critical applications. That blind spot is becoming increasingly expensive.

Poor application performance, downtime and security vulnerabilities are no longer simply IT problems. They have become business problems that directly affect customer experience, productivity and revenue.

According to an IDC Business Value Study published in 2025, organisations using the NetScaler Application Delivery and Security Platform achieved a 387% three-year return on investment, 97% less unplanned downtime and 23% fewer security breaches.

The study concludes that secure, resilient application delivery has become a critical enabler of digital transformation as organisations increasingly operate across hybrid and multicloud environments.

Many organisations still assume an application delivery controller (ADC) is simply an advanced load balancer. While load balancing remains one of its core functions, modern ADCs perform a far broader role.

They intelligently manage how users connect to applications, distribute traffic across multiple servers, optimise application performance, improve availability and provide critical security capabilities that protect business systems from increasingly sophisticated threats.

As businesses move applications across on-premises infrastructure, private cloud and public cloud environments, ensuring consistent user experience becomes significantly more challenging. An ADC provides the intelligence required to direct traffic efficiently regardless of where applications are hosted.

This enables organisations to deliver faster response times while maintaining high availability even during periods of heavy demand or infrastructure failure.

Security has become equally important. Applications have become one of the primary targets for cyber criminals because they often provide direct access to sensitive business data. Modern ADC platforms incorporate capabilities such as web application firewall protection, secure sockets layer offloading, distributed denial of service mitigation, bot protection and granular access control.

Rather than relying solely on perimeter security, organisations are placing protection directly in front of the applications themselves.

Operational efficiency is another major advantage. Instead of managing multiple standalone networking and security technologies, businesses can centralise application delivery, optimisation and protection within a single platform.

This reduces infrastructure complexity, simplifies policy management and provides IT teams with greater visibility into application performance and user experience across hybrid environments.

Solutions such as NetScaler have evolved far beyond their traditional networking role. They now provide intelligent traffic management, application acceleration, secure remote access and advanced analytics that help organisations proactively identify performance bottlenecks before they affect users. As digital services become increasingly central to business operations, these capabilities have become essential rather than optional.

Organisations should also rethink how they evaluate the cost of application delivery. The financial impact of application downtime extends far beyond lost productivity; it affects customer confidence, employee satisfaction and business reputation.

Investing in an effective ADC is often less about purchasing another piece of infrastructure and more about protecting business continuity while ensuring applications remain available, secure and responsive regardless of changing demand.

The organisations that will outperform their competitors over the next decade will not simply build stronger networks. They will build smarter application delivery strategies.

In an economy where every customer interaction, employee workflow and digital service depends on application performance, the application delivery controller has become one of the most important technologies that many executives have never heard of.