British journalist Jamie Bartlett to detail his exposé of world’s biggest crypto-scam

British journalist and author Jamie Bartlett.

Globally renowned British author and tech guru Jamie Bartlett is scheduled to deliver a keynote presentation at the 20th annual ITWeb Security Summit 2025 on 4 June at the Sandton Convention Centre, in Johannesburg.

Bartlett has widespread acclaim as an expert on the dark net, crypto-currencies, cyber security and data privacy.

At the Security Summit, Bartlett will elaborate on his five-year exposé of the multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme ‘OneCoin’ (as heard in The Missing Cryptoqueen podcast series) and his book about the dark net.

He will offer an ‘inside view’ into how online crime really works to illustrate how pioneering and innovative criminals are, and why everyone has a role to play in preventing cyber crime.

Bartlett will also show how cyber criminals are likely to adopt AI into their operations – where, in addition to hacking, AI is used to significantly improve social engineering attacks (eg, phishing e-mail attacks, internet scams).

Human resilience in an age of AI-powered scams will be more important than ever and, according to Bartlett, mistakes and breaches should be considered as opportunities to improve human resilience.

Bartlett believes while cyber criminals can access AI and use the technology to strengthen their operations, they have not reached the point where they can orchestrate highly specialised, sophisticated deepfake attacks.

His presentation will explore how the dark net works and the current state of play of both dark net-related crime and cyber crime in general, as well as the implications of the current threat landscape for SA’s cyber security industry.

