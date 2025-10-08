Build your roadmap to exceptional customer experiences - Register for the webinar

Explore 'The Big Shift' beyond traditional call centres, mastering omnichannel and leveraging AI and automation to enhance CX.

Join Dennis Wakabayashi, The Global Voice of CX, Fanie Vos from LIPCO Business and others to explore 'The Big Shift' beyond traditional call centres, mastering omnichannel, and how to leverage AI and automation to enhance CX. Register for the webinar today.

With the ability to deliver exceptional customer experience (CX) becoming a crucial part of modern business strategy, many organisations are discovering that traditional customer service models no longer serve their needs adequately. Customers are now looking for immediate, personalised engagements on the channel of their choice, and expect service to be available on their terms, and brands are struggling to live up to expectations.

This shift in expectation means that customer service has to change from being a back-office function to being at the forefront of the organisation - and standard call centres are proving insufficient to address this change. Businesses must evolve to meet customers where they are present, by offering choice, convenience and a consistent experience across all touchpoints - and if organisations can’t get this right, they will likely lose the customer to a competitor who can.

The solution lies in transforming a previously reactive customer support department into a proactive CX Hub. To help businesses get started, Telviva is hosting a webinar, The Future of Customer Experience: From Call Centre to Contact Centre to CX Hub, where we will focus on how brands can transform customer experience.

Join us on 16 October 2025 at 11:00 SAST as we delve into the evolution of customer experience, moving beyond traditional call and contact centres to dynamic CX hubs, in a discussion that will feature:

Dennis Wakabayashi, The Global Voice of CX - Key Speaker

Fanie Vos, National Executive: Operations at LIPCO Business - Panellist

Martie de Beer, CCaaS Executive at Telviva - Panellist

Clara Wicht, Head of Product and Marketing at Telviva - Moderator

This webinar will provide insights into creating a unified strategy that connects with customers on their preferred digital channels. You will learn how to leverage modern tools - including automation and WhatsApp for Business - to craft a seamless customer journey that drives loyalty and growth, and understand the pitfalls to avoid in customer experience.

Register now

Bridging global best practice with local realities

Our key speaker, Dennis Wakabayashi, is dedicated to sharing comprehensive insights and promoting a global conversation about customer experience. Drawing from field research through podcasts such as CX in the Wild and candid conversations via CX Tea Show, Dennis bridges developed market assumptions with emerging market realities.

Beyond just looking at building the business case and securing buy-in for improving CX, Dennis addresses various different aspects of customer experience, from consumer research, customer journey development, UX, service design, and all of the integrations that are required to advance CX.

Highlighting real-world success

A key part of our discussion will be a compelling case study from LIPCO Business, presented by Fanie Vos. Discover how LIPCO transformed their fragmented engagement and reactive service into an omnichannel success story with Telviva Omni, significantly improving CX and empowering their agents. This case study will demonstrate the practical steps and tangible results of a successful customer experience transformation.

What we'll cover to enhance your customer experience:

The Big Shift: Why a 'call centre' is not enough anymore for modern customer experience

Mastering omnichannel: Creating a single, unified view for superior customer journeys

WhatsApp for Business: Your new power channel for direct customer engagement

The role of AI & automation in building an efficient CX Hub

Building your roadmap to the future of customer-centric operations

This webinar is designed for anyone looking to modernise their customer-facing operations, improve efficiency, and stay ahead of the curve in a competitive market by delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Register now

About the speakers

Dennis Wakabayashi: Delivers keynotes across five continents, impacting how professionals understand business and human nature intersections, with a strong focus on customer experience. Founder of Brave Ah!, he brings a unique perspective from building an entirely new category of modern business that connects business decisions to their human impact.

Martie de Beer: Executive for Contact Centre at Telviva, with extensive experience in telecommunications and sales operations. She champions strategic business plans, process design, and customer digital enablement to enhance service leadership within the contact centre business unit.

Fanie Vos: A seasoned National Executive in Operations and a certified Key Individual (KI) in the financial services sector with a deep background in both strategic sales leadership and operational excellence. His expertise in process optimisation, system integration, and compliance makes him the perfect guide to discuss modernising business operations and leveraging technology for growth.

Clara Wicht: Head of Product and Marketing at Telviva, bringing over a decade of experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors. She is a passionate advocate for modern, cloud-based communication solutions and is committed to helping businesses leverage innovative technology to drive growth and improve the customer experience.