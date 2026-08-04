Bull, Kaizen Technologies expand access to AI-ready infrastructure across southern Africa

Bull, which positions itself as a leader in advanced computing and AI, and Kaizen Technologies have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access to advanced computing infrastructure, AI and mission-critical computing technologies across South Africa and neighbouring markets.
As organisations and enterprises accelerate investments in AI, analytics and digital transformation, demand is growing for infrastructure capable of supporting increasingly complex workloads while meeting requirements for performance, resilience and data sovereignty. The agreement aims to support this growing demand in sectors including banking and financial services, retail, AI-native cloud service providers and public sector organisations, where modernisation requirements are increasing rapidly.
Through this agreement, organisations across the region will gain access to Bull's portfolio of advanced computing solutions and through Kaizen’s established regional expertise and local system integrators like Data Sciences Corporation, in South Africa. These include Bull Sequana platforms designed for business-critical SAP applications and supporting AI, analytics and demanding enterprise workloads, as well as Bull’s Escala mission-critical servers for Oracle and Database environments and real-time analytics. Customers will also benefit from Bull’s hardware and software solution specifically designed for AI sovereignty and end-to-end hyperscaler management.
Combining Bull's advanced computing technologies with Data Sciences' strong regional presence and implementation expertise, the partnership will help organisations modernise infrastructure, support growing AI and analytics requirements and strengthen the performance and resilience of critical business environments.
Charles Gaudron, head of Enterprise Computing and Networks at Bull, highlighted: “South Africa and its neighbouring markets are a strategic priority for Bull, and Kaizen Technologies gives us a proven distribution model to reach them. Through Kaizen and its reseller Data Sciences Corporation, organisations across the region gain local access to our full portfolio – from Bull Sequana high-performance computing to Escala mission-critical servers – backed by European engineering and a clear commitment to giving customers full control over their data and AI.”
Kaizen Technologies said in a statement: "Our market has specific requirements, and we must enable customers to choose the right platform for their needs. Bull's portfolio, built on the latest technology, is an excellent fit for our regional customers. The rapidly expanding AI market presents substantial opportunities, and we're thrilled to leverage Bull's exceptional solutions to meet this demand. We sought a technology partner to provide a solution that would expand our footprint and acquire new customers among large organisations. Through thorough research, we found Bull to be the best partner to support this goal."
Gerard Almon, CEO of Data Sciences Corporation, said: “Our customers in SAP environments, banking and financial services, and retail are under pressure to modernise their infrastructure for analytics and AI while keeping control of cost, performance and data sovereignty. Bull’s portfolio answers that need directly, and as Kaizen’s reseller for South Africa, we can bring these technologies to market with the local skills, support and accountability our clients expect.”
Bull
Leveraging nearly a century of innovations, Bull is a global leader for High-Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum technologies with c.720m€ in revenue and 3,000 professionals operating in 32 countries. Built on an open, end-to-end and trusted approach, Bull designs, deploys and operates hardware, software and strategic services that unlock enterprise value, accelerate scientific research and advance society. Driven by world-class R&D, backed by 1,600 patents, manufacturing excellence and data sciences expertise, Bull enables nations and industries to fully control their AI and data and to drive progress for the benefit of the planet.
For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and Youtube.
Kaizen Technologies
Kaizen Technologies is a Mauritius-based technology distributor focused on bringing enterprise infrastructure, data centre and advanced computing solutions to markets across Africa. Through its regional partner ecosystem, Kaizen works with resellers, service providers and enterprise technology specialists to extend access to business-critical platforms and support customers across complex IT environments.
For more information, please visit our website.
Kaizen Technologies – Marianne Almon | media@kaizentechnologies.online
Data Sciences Corporation
Data Sciences Corporation is a South African systems integrator established in 2013, delivering bespoke enterprise IT solutions that help organisations optimise infrastructure, reduce operational and capital costs, and improve performance. The company works with multiple global OEM partners to bring advanced technologies to South African enterprises across complex and evolving IT environments.
Through a consultative and advisory approach, Data Sciences supports customers with technically robust solutions designed to deliver strong total cost of ownership and return on investment. Its capabilities are underpinned by certified engineering skills, partner accreditations and service-level support, enabling customers to deploy and manage enterprise technologies with confidence.
Data Sciences has offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town and serves some of South Africa’s leading enterprises with infrastructure, data management, analytics, storage and advanced computing solutions.
For more information, please visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, and Youtube.