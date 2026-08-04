Bull, Kaizen Technologies expand access to AI-ready infrastructure across southern Africa

Bull, which positions itself as a leader in advanced computing and AI, and Kaizen Technologies have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access to advanced computing infrastructure, AI and mission-critical computing technologies across South Africa and neighbouring markets.

As organisations and enterprises accelerate investments in AI, analytics and digital transformation, demand is growing for infrastructure capable of supporting increasingly complex workloads while meeting requirements for performance, resilience and data sovereignty. The agreement aims to support this growing demand in sectors including banking and financial services, retail, AI-native cloud service providers and public sector organisations, where modernisation requirements are increasing rapidly.

Through this agreement, organisations across the region will gain access to Bull's portfolio of advanced computing solutions and through Kaizen’s established regional expertise and local system integrators like Data Sciences Corporation, in South Africa. These include Bull Sequana platforms designed for business-critical SAP applications and supporting AI, analytics and demanding enterprise workloads, as well as Bull’s Escala mission-critical servers for Oracle and Database environments and real-time analytics. Customers will also benefit from Bull’s hardware and software solution specifically designed for AI sovereignty and end-to-end hyperscaler management.

Charles Gaudron, head of Enterprise Computing and Networks at Bull.

Combining Bull's advanced computing technologies with Data Sciences' strong regional presence and implementation expertise, the partnership will help organisations modernise infrastructure, support growing AI and analytics requirements and strengthen the performance and resilience of critical business environments.

Charles Gaudron, head of Enterprise Computing and Networks at Bull, highlighted: “South Africa and its neighbouring markets are a strategic priority for Bull, and Kaizen Technologies gives us a proven distribution model to reach them. Through Kaizen and its reseller Data Sciences Corporation, organisations across the region gain local access to our full portfolio – from Bull Sequana high-performance computing to Escala mission-critical servers – backed by European engineering and a clear commitment to giving customers full control over their data and AI.”

Kaizen Technologies said in a statement: "Our market has specific requirements, and we must enable customers to choose the right platform for their needs. Bull's portfolio, built on the latest technology, is an excellent fit for our regional customers. The rapidly expanding AI market presents substantial opportunities, and we're thrilled to leverage Bull's exceptional solutions to meet this demand. We sought a technology partner to provide a solution that would expand our footprint and acquire new customers among large organisations. Through thorough research, we found Bull to be the best partner to support this goal."

Gerard Almon, CEO of Data Sciences Corporation.

Gerard Almon, CEO of Data Sciences Corporation, said: “Our customers in SAP environments, banking and financial services, and retail are under pressure to modernise their infrastructure for analytics and AI while keeping control of cost, performance and data sovereignty. Bull’s portfolio answers that need directly, and as Kaizen’s reseller for South Africa, we can bring these technologies to market with the local skills, support and accountability our clients expect.”