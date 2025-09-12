BYD unveils Dolphin Surf electric hatchback

BYD says the launch positions the model as the country’s most affordable electric vehicle to date.

BYD Auto South Africa has introduced the Dolphin Surf to the local market. The compact electric hatchback is priced at under R400 000.

The Chinese multinational company said the launch positions the model as the country’s most affordable electric vehicle to date.

According to Statista, the volume weighted average price of the electric vehicle (EV) market in SA is expected to be about US$85 600 in 2025. Statista has also predicted a significant growth in revenue, with projections indicating a reach of US$94.4 million this year. This growth is expected to continue at an annual growth rate of 10.42% (CAGR 2025-2029), resulting in a projected market volume of US$140.4 million by 2029.

A report by the TransUnion South Africa Vehicle Pricing Index (VPI) for the fourth quarter of 2024 has revealed that cheaper models of EVs are driving car sales in SA.

It reveals a cautiously optimistic outlook for the country’s automotive sector, with improving economic conditions encouraging consumer confidence, while affordability challenges continue to shape purchasing decisions.

BYD said the launch of the Dolphin Surf marks a pivotal moment for the local EV landscape. “It addresses the key barriers of price and accessibility that have previously limited market growth. With its combination of a competitive price point, practical design and advanced features, the BYD Dolphin Surf is a game-changer that promises to bring a new wave of drivers into the electric vehicle segment.”

The Dolphin Surf is equipped with BYD’s Blade Battery and will be offered with two options: a 30kWh unit capable of up to a 220km range (WLTP) and a 38.8kWh unit with up to a 295km range.

“The BYD Dolphin Surf represents our belief that sustainable mobility shouldn’t be out of reach; it should be an exciting, everyday reality for real people, in real cities, living real lives,” said Ming Xing, brand and marketing manager at BYD Auto South Africa.

To celebrate the launch, BYD is hosting an activation at Battery Park, V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on 13-14 September, where members of the public can view the vehicle and sign up for test drives.