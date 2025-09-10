Eskom debuts electric vehicle fleet

Last year, Eskom installed 10 charging stations across five sites to support the growing adoption of electric transportation.

Power utility Eskom yesterday launched its first fleet of electric vehicles (EVs), with the distribution division leading the way.

The company says this is a milestone in its journey towards sustainable transport and a cleaner energy future for South Africans.

In a statement, Eskom says the launch featured interactive demonstrations with technical experts, and test drives of the new EVs, highlighting their benefits, which include lower emissions, reduced operating costs and improved efficiency.

This follows Eskom installing 10 charging stations across five sites in August 2024, to support the growing adoption of electric transportation.

To date, Eskom has received 20 EVs, ranging from light delivery vehicles to light trucks, with another 100 planned in the near future.

According to the company, these vehicles will be deployed primarily in the distribution and generation divisions, supporting operations while demonstrating the practicality and benefits of e-mobility in South Africa.

“Eskom is taking steps to transform how South Africans move in a world where climate change is no longer a distant threat but an urgent reality. The launch of these vehicles is not only about mobility, it is about reimagining the energy landscape, reducing carbon emissions, and ensuring every community benefits from the transition to sustainable transport,” says acting group executive for distribution Agnes Mlambo.

Eskom’s vision for e-mobility extends beyond vehicles, says the power utility. The organisation has committed to gradually transitioning its entire fleet to EVs, with the distribution division, which has the largest vehicle footprint, targeting full electrification by 2035.

To enable this shift, Eskom says it will expand charging infrastructure across its sites and roll out 55 public EV charging stations over the next two years, creating opportunities for broader adoption.

"Eskom is driving South Africa’s shift to a cleaner, low-carbon future. Through e-mobility, we are cutting emissions, boosting innovation, and showing how sustainable energy solutions can create real benefits for communities and the economy. We see ourselves as more than just an electricity provider — we are enablers of progress," says Eskom group chief executive Dan Marokane.

The organisation is also prioritising grid readiness for e-mobility. It notes that EV load forecasting is integrated into long-term planning to ensure increased electricity demand is managed effectively.

Smart charging systems and time-of-use tariffs are being developed to optimise energy use, making EV ownership more affordable and sustainable for the public, it adds.

Eskom says since 2021, it has engaged with government, automotive manufacturers, petroleum companies and research institutions to build a strong and integrated e-mobility framework for South Africa.

“Through e-mobility, Eskom is not only reducing emissions but also driving innovation, creating jobs and contributing to a cleaner, healthier future for all South Africans. By embracing electric mobility, we are delivering tangible benefits to communities and the economy, while also pivoting into new revenue streams by this offering for our customers,” it says.