Call vs online support: When do people still pick up the phone?

A customer is stuck. Their payment has failed for the third time, and the chatbot’s suggestions are going in circles. They try live chat, only to be met with a queue. Frustrated, they scroll through the website until they find what they were looking for all along – a phone number.

Within minutes of speaking to an agent, the issue is resolved. The tension eases. Relief replaces frustration.

This moment captures one of the biggest truths in modern customer experience: even in a world dominated by digital communication, the human voice still matters.

The great divide: Call vs online support

Over the last decade, digital transformation has revolutionised how customers engage with businesses. Chatbots, self-service portals, live chat and social channels have become the default tools of modern customer support.

And yet, despite the explosion of online options, people still call.

Recent data shows that 76% of consumers still prefer calling customer service over other channels, especially when the issue is complex or emotionally charged. Another 71% of Gen Z respondents say live calls are the quickest and easiest way to reach support. At the same time, 41% of customers prefer live chat for simpler, low-effort queries.

The pattern is clear: channel preference depends on context.

When customers need speed and convenience , they go online.

, they go online. When they need clarity, empathy or accountability, they pick up the phone.

The challenge for contact centres isn’t to choose one over the other – it’s to balance both seamlessly.

Why voice still wins when frustration rises

Digital channels are powerful, but they have limits. For all their efficiency, there are moments when only a human voice can provide reassurance, empathy and a sense of ownership.

Here’s why:

1. Emotion needs empathy

When customers are upset, angry or anxious, tone matters. Hearing a calm, confident voice builds trust and diffuses tension. It’s difficult for chatbots – or even text-based agents – to convey warmth and emotional understanding.

2. Complexity demands clarity

Certain issues are too nuanced for automation. Billing discrepancies, service failures or technical breakdowns often require active listening, follow-up questions and creative problem-solving. That’s where skilled agents shine.

3. Accountability builds confidence

Speaking to a real person creates a sense of responsibility. Customers know someone is taking ownership of their issue, not just escalating it into a digital void.

4. Familiarity equals trust

Voice is universal. It transcends literacy levels, device limitations and digital barriers. In markets like South Africa – where mobile access far exceeds app adoption – voice remains the most inclusive channel.

The strengths of online support channels

None of this diminishes the value of online channels. In fact, most customers prefer starting there. For quick questions, simple updates or repeat transactions, self-service and chat options deliver unbeatable speed and convenience.

Live chat and digital support excel when:

Customers want fast answers without waiting in a queue.

Queries are transactional (eg, tracking a delivery or updating details).

Businesses want to scale efficiently without increasing staffing costs.

Younger customers prefer multitasking across digital channels.

When implemented well, online support reduces costs, boosts satisfaction and improves operational efficiency. The key lies in knowing when to keep customers online – and when to hand them off to a person.

When to use which: The power of smart routing

Smart organisations recognise that no single channel can meet every need. Instead of forcing customers into one experience, they design journeys that adapt dynamically.

A typical channel strategy looks like this:

Start online: Simple queries are routed through self-service or chat for immediate resolution.

Escalate to voice: When frustration, confusion or emotion is detected, the interaction automatically transitions to a live agent.

Preserve context: The agent receives the customer’s previous chat or interaction notes to avoid repetition.

This seamless handoff – made possible by modern omnichannel platforms – ensures customers never have to start over. It’s what separates good service from great service.

What the data really tells us

When analysed closely, customer preference data reveals less about channels and more about human psychology.

Customers don’t really care whether an interaction happens on a call, chat or social channel. What they care about is resolution and reassurance.

If a chatbot can fix their problem in 30 seconds, they’re happy. But if a digital loop leaves them feeling ignored, they’ll reach for the phone every time.

The best contact centres measure satisfaction not by channel, but by outcome.

Designing for the “moment that matters”

The future of customer service isn’t “call vs online” – it’s both. The smartest organisations focus on moments that matter, identifying which interactions truly require human touch and which can be automated confidently.

Some examples:

Human-led moments: Complaints, escalations, cancellations, financial disputes or emotionally sensitive queries.

Digital-first moments: Account updates, FAQs, password resets or routine verifications.

By designing for these moments, businesses don’t just optimise channels – they build loyalty. Every positive interaction becomes proof that the brand understands when to listen and when to act.

The South African perspective

South Africa’s contact centre industry adds another dimension to this debate. The country’s service excellence is built on empathy, tone and connection – qualities that have made South African agents globally sought-after.

While automation and online tools will continue to grow, voice interactions remain central in markets where relationships drive business. The human connection behind every conversation remains one of South Africa’s strongest competitive advantages.