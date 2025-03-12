Cambium Networks’ Deep VC unlocks enhanced wireless performance in SA

Teresa Huysamen, Wireless Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Duxbury Networking)

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African distributor of Cambium Networks, has introduced Cambium Networks’ Deep Virtual Circuit (Deep VC) technology, a free upgrade for the PMP 450 platform that will transform wireless broadband performance across the country.

Deep VC redefines how data flows through networks, breaking previous performance limitations. With this upgrade, 450b devices can now deliver over 200Mbps on a 40MHz channel, with the 450v surpassing 400Mbps using two channels. For wireless service providers, companies across industry sectors and industrial applications, this marks a significant leap in network efficiency and reliability, particularly in bandwidth-intensive environments.

Cambium Networks’ Deep VC enhances data flow optimisation by removing the bottlenecks that have traditionally restricted wireless broadband speeds. The software upgrade means existing users do not have to purchase new hardware to benefit from these enhanced speeds.

“South Africa’s connectivity needs are evolving, and service providers must keep up with growing bandwidth demands. With Deep VC, Cambium Networks has delivered a solution that not only boosts throughput but does so at no additional cost, making it a game-changer for high-demand applications like video streaming, IOT and remote collaboration,” says Teresa Huysamen, Wireless BU Manager at Duxbury Networking.

Beyond higher speeds, Deep VC also optimises bandwidth use across various network conditions, ensuring seamless performance even in congested areas. This is particularly beneficial for local service providers that are expanding coverage in rural and urban environments, industrial users requiring high-reliability wireless links, and businesses managing mission-critical applications.

Key benefits of Cambium Deep VC include:

Enhanced efficiency for wider channel networks.

Optimised performance in CBRS deployments.

Seamless expansion into the 6GHz spectrum.

As South African businesses and government continue on the path to digital transformation, innovations like Deep VC ensure they remain ahead of the curve. Duxbury Networking remains committed to delivering best-in-class solutions, helping businesses unlock higher capacity, lower latency and improved user experiences.

“We are excited to bring this revolutionary upgrade to South Africa. Deep VC is a step towards more efficient and scalable networks, helping service providers improve their offerings without increasing infrastructure costs,” adds Huysamen.

For more information about how Cambium Deep VC can enhance your network, contact Duxbury Networking us at (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, or visit www.duxbury.co.za.