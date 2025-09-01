Cape Town embraces tech for fleet management

Cape Town’s new vehicle tracking technology allows for web-based monitoring of the city’s fleet.

To bolster the management of its fleet, the City of Cape Town has introduced new vehicle tracking technology.

The city demonstrated the new technology-driven fleet tracking solutions during a live presentation hosted by its Department of Fleet Management.

In a statement, the city says the initiative is in line with strengthening fleet security, enhancing safety protocols and improving operational efficiency.

During the live demonstration, the city highlighted the installation process, tracking technology and new protocols designed to safeguard city assets and improve service delivery.

“The City of Cape Town manages a large and complex fleet that is central to service delivery across our communities,” says alderman Theresa Uys, mayoral committee member for corporate services.

“This new tracking technology is more than a technical upgrade − it represents a commitment to safety, accountability and efficiency.”

According to the statement, the new technology allows for web-based monitoring of the city’s fleet, allowing managers and supervisors to have sight of their respective fleets from any approved device, with secure passwords and access control.

The telematics data that the new system offers the city will allow for systems development and data analytics to measure and improve efficiencies in the use of the city’s fleet.

Furthermore, the new tracking contract is a foundational element in the design and implementation of the envisaged Fleet Risk and Operations Control Centre, which will address challenges such as efficiency, productivity, cost savings, data-driven decisions and environmental responsibility.

“This initiative positions Cape Town at the forefront of municipal fleet innovation in South Africa. It is another example of how the city continues to embrace technology to deliver services better, safer and smarter for our customers and residents,” concludes Uys.