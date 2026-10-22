Cape Town learners get STEM careers boost

The WSP volunteers and high school learners supported through the Saturday maths initiative. (Image source: supplied)

WSP’s Cape Town office has facilitated maths tutoring and insight into STEM careers for 28 Grade 11 and 12 learners from Zola Business School and Soneike High School.

WSP is a global engineering, science and infrastructure solutions firm with operations and professionals in 50 countries, including a team based in Cape Town, South Africa.

The company runs a maths tutoring initiative on Saturdays, delivered by WSP’s young engineers and scientists who use maths in their work every day.

According to a statement, the initiative focuses on giving learners practical support in preparation for their exams and helping them connect maths with real-world careers in engineering, science and the wider built environment.

Eighteen WSP volunteers, supported by three students undertaking vacation work placements, have been involved across nine Saturday tutoring sessions.

At a recent school holiday session, 24 of the 28 learners attended, with the group also taking a walk around the V&A Waterfront that included viewing a nearby construction project to see first-hand how maths is used in the built environment, it states.

Tino Brink, director of property and buildings at WSP, comments:“One of the things I am most proud of is seeing our Cape Town office open its doors to learners from underprivileged communities who have the ambition to succeed.

“Through our maths initiative, they can see what is possible through education , hard work and perseverance, while our WSP colleagues have embraced the opportunity to share their knowledge and build meaningful relationships with the learners and each other.”

According to WSP, tutors also share their own routes into STEM careers, using their personal journeys to motivate learners and show how strong maths skills can open future opportunities.

Daniel Jacobs, a mechanical engineering intern at WSP, says: “The few hours we spend with the learners on a Saturday are not necessarily about making groundbreaking educational development, but about inspiring the next generation to pursue their passions through their interaction with young professionals. It has been a privilege to spend time with these talented learners.”

Imaan Shaik, an electrical engineering intern, adds: “These few months of tutoring ended up inspiring me just as much as I hoped it would inspire the learners. One learner told me that they wake up at 4am every day to study before school, walk 45 minutes to school, and then stay late for evening classes before walking home and doing it all again the next day. Seeing how hard they work towards their goals really left a mark on me.”