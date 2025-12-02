Cape Town reaps rewards of green energy push

A R2.6 billion green economy investment has been facilitated in Cape Town.

Cape Town’s efforts to unlock renewable energy potential led to employment gains and added investment to the tune of R2.6 billion, between 2014 and 2024.

This is according to a GreenCape study, peering into the city’s key small-scale embedded generation (SSEG) solar photovoltaic (PV) interventions for the period under review.

Cape Town has steadily put in place programmes to enable the diversification of energy for cleaner, cheaper sources and the growth of the green economy.

GreenCape reports that from 2014 to 2024, the city’s initiatives resulted in approximately 6 400 authorised grid-tied SSEG systems, resulting in 140.6 mega volt-amperes (MVA).

The programme also unlocked 713 to 1 140 full-time equivalent jobs, according to the study.

“The city’s SSEG solar PV promotion programme focuses on creating an enabling environment for the growth within the sector,” says energy mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg.

“The programme unlocked approximately 140MVA through grid-tied systems, with the added capacity boosting residential and commercial customers at the peak of Eskom’s load-shedding crisis.”

Limberg further highlights that the power generated since 2024 to date is equivalent to powering about 150 000 homes.

Authorised grid-tied systems now total 13 398 and the installed capacity is 251.6MVA as of June 2025, after streamlining and automating application and authorisation systems via online applications.

Limberg comments: “Much of the development of our SSEG operations was done ahead of finalisation of national regulations, but the industry was changing every day. We had to be a bastion of proactive energy planning in heavily-regulated national government legislative environments. We did this not only to help enhance energy security but to also empower both residents and businesses to become energy prosumers.

“The city thus established itself as a progressive, proactive and pioneering organisation at the coal face of rolling with the punches and trends as far as possible.”

Total authorised grid-tied SSEG capacity growth in Cape Town between June 2014 and June 2024.

Energy security

Amid Eskom’s load-shedding crisis, the city devised strategies and approaches aimed at weaning itself off the power utility.

Among the programmes pioneered by the city are the Black River Park solar PV and Atlantis ground-mounted solar PV plants.

In 2022, the city announced plans for its 7MW Atlantis solar PV plant, touting it as one of its interventions to circumvent load-shedding woes and diversify energy resources.

In June, the Mother City confirmed the municipal solar plant in Atlantis was one-sixth complete.

The facility is the first utility-scale renewable energy project in Cape Town and the first of its kind in South Africa to be owned and operated by a city. Since construction on the project began in October 2024, around 2 400 solar panels have been installed.

The Atlantis plant will include a total of 12 800 solar panels, capable of generating 7MW, with potential to scale up to 10MW when it is completed. This capacity will be fed to a nearby substation and then directly into the grid.

Similarly, Cape Town’s public transport bus service Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) has begun trialling an electric bus project at its Arrowgate Depot.

GABS has been testing electric buses in Cape Town since 2020 and first started using electric buses to carry passengers earlier this year.

With 60 buses currently being used across the city, GABS plans to increase its electric fleet to 120 by the end of the year.

Energy transition endorsement

Meanwhile, the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) has backed the leaders’ declaration adopted at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, particularly the commitment to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030 and the focus on accelerating a just and inclusive energy transition across the African continent.

According to SAPVIA, the G20 declaration is a landmark achievement under the South African Presidency, and a critical global mandate that aligns with the country’s efforts to rapidly deploy renewable energy, led by solar PV, to achieve energy security and economic growth.

“The G20 leaders have delivered a resounding global mandate, the future is renewable, and solar PV is the engine of that future,” says Sim Khuluse, technical and policy manager of SAPVIA.

“The commitment to triple global renewables is not just a climate goal; it is a clear investment signal that will unlock trillions in finance. South Africa, with its abundant solar resources and established independent power producer market, is perfectly positioned to be a primary beneficiary and driver of this ambition.”

The G20 declaration specifically acknowledged the need to address the financing and technology gaps in developing nations, a priority championed by the South African Presidency.

“We commend president Ramaphosa and the entire G20 Presidency team for placing Africa's priorities of just energy transition financing and critical minerals at the heart of the global agenda,” adds Khuluse.

* To access the GreenCape study, click here.