Cape Town spotlights innovative spirit of tech talent

From left: Basket E-commerce founder Lunga Momoza, founder and CEO of The Unlimited Experiences SA Group Consulting Firm Mandisa Makubalo, and Matric Live co-founder Lesego Finger.

Three Cape Town-based tech entrepreneurs have been selected to be part of the Invest Cape Town Youth in Tech Promotional Partnership.

This is according to the City of Cape Town, following the Invest Cape Town Youth in Tech Showcase event it co-hosted with tech incubator UVU Africa, formerly the Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative.

According to a statement, the selected tech entrepreneurs are Lesego Finger, Mandisa Makubalo and Lunga Momoza. The partnership is tailored to catapult the young tech talent into the spotlight, it says.

It also aims to amplify their presence across Invest Cape Town platforms and selected events supported by the City of Cape Town’s Economic Growth Directorate, ensuring their continued impact and success in the world of technology.

In addition, the three tech entrepreneurs will be signed up for a six-month promotional partnership with Invest Cape Town, running from 1 July to 31 December.

Finger is CTO and co-founder of Matric Live, a gamified learning platform that has changed high school education, reaching and impacting lives.

Makubalo is founder and CEO of the Unlimited Experiences SA Group Consulting Firm, empowering enterprises with strategic growth frameworks. She also champions township-based entrepreneurs through the South African Black Women Think Tank.

Momoza is the entrepreneurial force behind Basket E-commerce, connecting farmers with local communities. Winner of UVU Africa’s Township Tech category, Momoza's venture has transformed local commerce and created employment opportunities for 15 young individuals.

Alderman James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic opportunities, comments: “It's truly inspiring to witness these young trailblazers tackling uniquely South African challenges with innovation and determination. We are proud to champion initiatives like this one hosted by UVU Africa, driving the growth of our tech ecosystem and empowering the next generation of leaders.

“In line with our commitment to fostering tech talent, I am pleased to announce that our department will continue to fund UVU Africa as the city's tech special purpose vehicle. This investment aims to equip more Capetonians with skills in software development, coding and programming, ensuring they are well-prepared to thrive in the digital age.”