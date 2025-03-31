Cassava, Microsoft target SA youth for clean energy sector

The project aims to enable African communities to transition to a digitally-connected future using sustainable energy.

Cassava Technologies is partnering with Microsoft to launch a community engagement initiative focused on establishing training hubs in South Africa for the youth in local communities that will help spur employment opportunities in the renewable energy industry.

By prioritising renewable energy skills development, energy-efficiency and community microgrids, the initiative aims to empower the next generation to lead in the transition to clean energy. Activities will be focused in Johannesburg and Cape Town, where Cassava and Microsoft operate, said Cassava Technologies.

According to the companies, the project’s training hubs will play a vital role in equipping Africa’s women and youth with the skills they need to thrive in the renewable energy industry and ensure the benefits of the energy transition are realised by all.

Through its renewable energy company and co-location companies, Cassava Technologies will be a key player in this collaboration, to ensure the initiative delivers benefits linked to clean energy jobs and projects to the involved communities.

The project enables Cassava and Microsoft to support community engagement and sustainable development across the continent.

“We are honoured to collaborate with Microsoft on this project, which ensures we bring all Africans along as we transition to a digitally-connected future using sustainable energy,” says Finhai Munzara, chief corporate development officer of Cassava Technologies.

“By leveraging our technological expertise, on-the-ground experience and Microsoft's global reach, we are poised to make a lasting, positive impact on South African communities.”

“We are pleased to work with Cassava to support climate initiatives in SA that enhance local communities, ensuring they all have the tools to thrive,” adds Markus Swart, director of data centre operations in SA at Microsoft.