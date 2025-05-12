Cassava Technologies, Zindi collaborate on AI services

Hardy Pemhiwa, president and group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

Pan-African technology group Cassava Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Zindi, a professional network for data scientists in Africa, to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and GPU-as-a-service (GPUaas) across the African continent.

According to a statement, the new partnership will see the organisations collaborate on several initiatives.

These include using Cassava’s GPUaaS capabilities for Zindi’s AI solution development, and identifying opportunities for both organisations to leverage one another’s platforms and ecosystems.

“For Africa’s AI ecosystem to grow and thrive, it is essential to provide platforms and resources for the continent’s developers and start-ups,” says Hardy Pemhiwa, president and group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

“Combining our data centres’ advanced GPU capabilities with Zindi’s innovative data science platform creates a powerful foundation for digital advancement. Cassava supports local stakeholders as they develop digital solutions to some of Africa’s most pressing problems.”

Zindi collaborates with companies, non-profit organisations and government institutions to develop, curate and prepare data-driven challenges. This partnership underscores the companies’ mutual commitment to nurturing AI talent and innovation throughout the continent.

Zindi has a network of over 80 000 data scientists registered on the platform, from more than 180 countries worldwide.

“Zindi is thrilled at the opportunity to partner with Cassava Technologies to strengthen African datasets, address local problems with locally-developed solutions, and help more African AI builders access the resources they need to succeed,” says Zindi CEO and co-founder Celina Lee.

“Collaborating on the launch of a challenge specifically aimed at nurturing Africa’s AI talent will not only expose entrepreneurs and innovative solutions, it will help build new skills and create employment opportunities.”

With the signing of this MOU, Cassava and Zindi say they are set to make significant inroads in Africa’s AI landscape.

Cassava Technologies is a global technology firm, providing an integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure enabling digital transformation offerings.

Headquartered in the UK, Cassava has a presence across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States of America, through its business units: Cassava AI, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres and Sasai Fintech.

The new partnership supports Cassava’s objective of providing digital solutions and advancing responsible AI adoption, innovation and growth in Africa, it says.