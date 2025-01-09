Cell C accuses ‘unauthorised party’ of data breach

The Cell C incident comes as South African organisations continue to suffer mounting data breaches.

Mobile operator Cell C has been a target of a cyber security incident, which the company confirms has impacted parts of its IT environment.

According to a statement, initial findings from Cell C’s ongoing investigation suggest that data related to a limited number of individuals may have been accessed by an unauthorised party.

In a communication sent to customers, the operator explains: “It is regrettable that we must inform you of a recent cyber security incident, which we have reported to the Information Regulator.

“Upon discovery, immediate steps were taken to secure our systems, contain the incident, and conduct a thorough investigation to determine its scope and impact. Cell C remains committed to continuously strengthening our cyber security measures and improving our IT environment to mitigate these risks.”

The company says it has taken steps to contain the issue and engaged cyber security experts to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Under South Africa’s data privacy law, the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), organisations must inform the Information Regulator if they expose the personal information of data subjects to unauthorised third-parties without their approval.

Breaching the rules and regulations outlined by this Act can have serious financial implications for the business – repercussions that can cost a fortune and have long-lasting consequences, such as reputational damage.

The Information Regulator has also raised alarm over the increasing number of data breaches being reported by South Africans.